Lil Nas X blocks a wedding and surprises children at Disney World

It's a small world after all …

Lil Nas X On Saturday he had a pretty busy day at Walt Disney World, and we're not talking about hiking. Guests at a wedding at the Florida-themed part and resort were surprised when the bride entered her own reception while the rapper accompanied her.

Dressed in a white patterned sweater and a matching cowboy hat, the 20-year-old rapper trotted playfully with her on the dance floor of the small hall while playing his hit "Old Town Road." Party goers cheered, while one exclaimed excitedly: "What the hell is happening right now?"

"I just crashed a wedding at Disney World," Nas wrote in Twitter, next to a video.

The married couple was not identified.

Early on Saturday, Nas surprised the children at a dinner and dance party. Bert's great adventure, a charity that offers free trips to Walt Disney World for children suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. He performed "Old Town Road,quot; for them and chatted with them while wearing cowboy hats to match theirs.