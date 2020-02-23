Lil Nas X blocks a wedding and surprises children at Disney World

Leon Bennett / Getty Images
It's a small world after all …
Lil Nas X On Saturday he had a pretty busy day at Walt Disney World, and we're not talking about hiking. Guests at a wedding at the Florida-themed part and resort were surprised when the bride entered her own reception while the rapper accompanied her.
Dressed in a white patterned sweater and a matching cowboy hat, the 20-year-old rapper trotted playfully with her on the dance floor of the small hall while playing his hit "Old Town Road." Party goers cheered, while one exclaimed excitedly: "What the hell is happening right now?"
"I just crashed a wedding at Disney World," Nas wrote in Twitter, next to a video.
The married couple was not identified.
Early on Saturday, Nas surprised the children at a dinner and dance party. Bert's great adventure, a charity that offers free trips to Walt Disney World for children suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. He performed "Old Town Road,quot; for them and chatted with them while wearing cowboy hats to match theirs.
"He gave us all signed cowboy hats and now we can sign HIS hat!" read one cheep by the group
Also that day, Nas shared in his Instagram Story videos of him in what appeared to be the Disney & # 39; s Polynesian Village Resort, hanging out with a Lilo actor.
Nas joins a growing list of celebrities who have crashed at weddings. See them below:
The events took place on the same day as the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, where Nas won the new exceptional artist.
