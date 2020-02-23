Home Entertainment Lil Nas X blocks a wedding and surprises children at Disney World

Lil Nas X blocks a wedding and surprises children at Disney World

By
Bradley Lamb
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

It's a small world after all …

Lil Nas X On Saturday he had a pretty busy day at Walt Disney World, and we're not talking about hiking. Guests at a wedding at the Florida-themed part and resort were surprised when the bride entered her own reception while the rapper accompanied her.

Dressed in a white patterned sweater and a matching cowboy hat, the 20-year-old rapper trotted playfully with her on the dance floor of the small hall while playing his hit "Old Town Road." Party goers cheered, while one exclaimed excitedly: "What the hell is happening right now?"

"I just crashed a wedding at Disney World," Nas wrote in Twitter, next to a video.

The married couple was not identified.

Early on Saturday, Nas surprised the children at a dinner and dance party. Bert's great adventure, a charity that offers free trips to Walt Disney World for children suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses. He performed "Old Town Road,quot; for them and chatted with them while wearing cowboy hats to match theirs.

"He gave us all signed cowboy hats and now we can sign HIS hat!" read one cheep by the group

Also that day, Nas shared in his Instagram Story videos of him in what appeared to be the Disney & # 39; s Polynesian Village Resort, hanging out with a Lilo actor.

Nas joins a growing list of celebrities who have crashed at weddings. See them below:

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 558px,quot; data-width = "558,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020123 / rs_880x1024-200223083027-880-lil-nas-x-wedding-crasher-twitter-cjh-022220.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1075309″ alt=”Lil Nas X, Wedding Crasher, Twitter”/>

Twitter / Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

The rapper married at Disney World in February 2020 and accompanied the bride to her reception!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 494px,quot; data-width = "494,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018730 / rs_634x834-180830095440-david-foster-katharine-mcphee.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 935972″ alt=”David Foster, Katharine McPhee”/>

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

The couple had a wedding in Canada at the end of August. "They were really nice and seemed very happy together," the girlfriend told E! News after meeting McPhee and Foster.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 634px,quot; data-width = "634,quot; data-height = "647,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201854 / rs_634x647-180604132745-634.wedding.cm.6418.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 914878″ alt=” Cast Crash Miami Wedding label”/>

Magic Mirror Miami

Label Stars

Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner Y Jake johnson Unexpectedly a wedding crashed in Miami Beach during the speech of the Best Man!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 634px,quot; data-width = "634,quot; data-height = "625,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201822 / rs_634x625-180302072701-634-orange-is-the-new-black-wedding-030118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 891943″ alt=”Orange Is the New Black, Wedding, Crashers, Lea DeLaria”/>

Instagram

Orange is the new black Stars

March 2018 Read DeLaria (Big Boo), Australian actress Yael Stone (Lorna Morello) and Danielle Brooks (Taystee) crashed the wedding of a couple of women in Australia.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016826 / rs_1024x759-160926144615-1024_Hanx.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 753701″ alt=”Tom Hanks, Wedding Crasher”/>

Instagram: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks

The best wedding photos? If you ever get married in the Big Apple, get ready to see the same Forrest Gump running through Central Park!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017923 / rs_1024x759-171023131655-1024.katy-perry-wedding-crasher-2.ct.102317.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 856275″ alt=”Katy Perry, wedding wedding”/>

Courtesy of Ray Prop Photography

Katy Perry

The singer of "Chained to the Rhythm,quot; made this special wedding day based in Missouri much more special.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017530 / rs_634x1024-170630090946-634.Amy-Schumer-Jasmin-Pereira-Jon-Bates-JR-063017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "825588″ alt=”Amy Schumer, Jasmin Pereira, Jon Bates”/>

Christine Wehrmeier / REX / Shutterstock

Amy Schumer

Photobomb alert! the Derailed train Star was happy to pose for snapshots as he made his way through New York City in 2016. Talk about a Kodak moment.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015226 / rs_600x600-150326150539-600.Ed-Sheeran-Wedding.jl.032615..jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 572193″ alt=”Ed Sheeran”/>

Instagram

Ed Sheeran

The singer and songwriter made hearts melt in 2015 while performing the first dance song of an Australian couple.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 560px,quot; data-width = "560,quot; data-height = "560,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016726 / rs_560x560-160826144958-taylor_swift.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 745255″ alt=”Taylor Swift, wedding”/>

Instagram

Taylor Swift

Technically the pop star It was invited, but she surprised the couple with a performance of "blanks,quot; and that is quite sweet in itself.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201488 / rs_634x1024-140908101715-634.Beyonce-Weddig-Italy-jmd-070914.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 491165″ alt=”Beyonce, Jay Z”/>

FameFlynet

Beyoncé

Queen Bey took a break from her vacation in Portofino, Italy in 2014 to brighten up this lucky lady's day!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2014118 / rs_600x600-141208112242-600-maroon5-wedding-crashers.jw.12814.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 526897″ alt=”Maroon 5, Wedding Crashers”/>

Instagram

Maroon 5

Honey, cancel the DJ. Adam Levine and his band just appeared!

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016828 / rs_1024x759-160928122039-rs_1024x759-130604181141-1024.fb.cm.6413.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 754313″ alt=”John Travolta, Wedding”/>

Facebook

John Travolta

Danny Zuko, converted … wedding hunter? Perhaps the first dance of this duo was for "You're the one I want,quot; after posing for photos with the A-lister.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201451 / rs_600x600-140601101946-600.Serena-Williams-jmd-060114_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 453200″ alt=”Serena Williams, Instagram”/>

Instagram

Serena Williams

That casual moment when you are exchanging votes and one of the best athletes of all time is sunbathing just a few meters away.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20131022 / rs_1024x759-131122064319-1024-Zach-Braff-Photobomb-DA-112213.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 372132″ alt=”Zach Braff, Photobomb”/>

Sascha Reinking

Zach Braff

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 508px,quot; data-width = "508,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201582 / rs_634x810-150902105836-600.robert_pattinson_wedding_ireland_1auccq5-1auccre.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 634202″ alt=”Robert Pattinson, Wedding Crasher”/>

Instagram

Robert Pattinson

It's the luck of the Irish! R. Patz was in Belfast, Ireland filming The lost city of Z when he ran into these two.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017625 / rs_600x600-170725150714-600-kristen-stewart-mv-72517.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 831423″ alt=”Kristen Stewart, Wedding Crashers “/>

Instagram / @ colpitts, #djkchedda

Kristen Stewart

the Twilight alum and Stella Maxwell He unexpectedly joined the post-wedding festivities of two brides in Canada.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 600px,quot; data-width = "600,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016716 / rs_600x600-160816075429-600.Justin-timberlake-wedding-crasher-Kf.81616.gif? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 742669″ alt=”Justin Timberlake, Wedding”/>

Courtesy of Kimmy Coleman

Justin Timberlake

Hi J.T., can we take a picture? What about a song or two?

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016212 / rs_634x1024-160312101407-634.matt-leblanc.cm.31216.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 700623″ alt=”Matt LeBlanc”/>

FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS

Matt LeBlanc

Friend and family, we meet here today to celebrate …

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016828 / rs_1024x759-160928122903-1024.Justin-Beiber-Crashes-Wedding-JR-092816.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 754325″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Wedding Crasher”/>

Youtube

Justin Bieber

Can't you imagine Biebs leading the electric slide? In 2011, the singer and then girlfriend. Selena Gomez did exactly that

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016415 / rs_634x1024-160515110112-634-macklemore-wedding-crasher-6-051416.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 718952″ alt=”Macklemore, Wedding Crasher”/>

Macklemore / Snapchat

Macklemore

Mom knows best! The rapper from "Thrift Shop,quot; documented his party experience with wedding guests in Washington D.C. on social media.

The events took place on the same day as the 2020 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, where Nas won the new exceptional artist.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

