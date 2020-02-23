Lena Waithe signed with the first character LGBTQ + of Voice Disney

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Lena Waithe signed with the first character LGBTQ + of Voice Disney
Instagram / Jordan Nicholson

It has been announced that the screenwriter of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He will lend his voice to one of the characters in the next film starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt.

Up News Info
Lena Waithe It has been used by Disney to express the first openly LGBTQ + character in the studio.

The star will express the role of Officer Spector, a Cyclops cop, in the new movie "Ahead", Also starring Tom holland Y Chris Pratt, with producer Kori Rae telling Yahoo Entertainment that the characterization "just happened."

%MINIFYHTML9be618db410b1d4ba22baedad07723a811%%MINIFYHTML9be618db410b1d4ba22baedad07723a812%

"The scene, when we wrote it, was a bit appropriate and opened the world a bit, and that's what we wanted," he said.

Director Dan Scanlon added: "It's a modern fantasy world and we want to represent the modern world."

The character is the first external LGBTQ + character in the Disney / Pixar universe, and reportedly mentions that he has a girlfriend with a daughter in the movie.

"Onward" hits theaters on March 6, 2020.