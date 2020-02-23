Leighton Aspell second in the final trip in Fontwell | Racing news





Leighton Aspell – second in the final race

There may not have been a fairytale farewell victory for Leighton Aspell, but he still received the expulsion of the winner in Fontwell after finishing second with his last trip in Itsnotwhatyouthink.

The double National Grand Prix-winning rider announced 24 hours before he would call on time in his career, for the second time, on the Sussex track, where he and promising newcomer Nick Gifford were the most honorable runners-up at Watt Fences Ltd Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race.

They stayed well in the extensive two-mile and one-bumper. But ultimately, even Aspell, who previously took a short break from riding between 2007 and 2009, couldn't avoid the favorite 15-8 reel at Jetaway Joey, with three lengths separating the pair on the line.

Reflecting on the end of his famous career, Aspell said: "It was emotional, since it was the last time I was going to leave that weighing room and stop doing something I had done for years, and something I enjoyed."

"I have had great support from my friends and colleagues all day, and it has been a great day."

"I am delighted to leave the races very much in love with that."

"We will have some rest time, but I will always follow the races and see what happens when the next chapter begins."

As for the horse that defeated him in second place, completing a double for coach Olly Murphy, it seems that Jetaway Joey's excellent effort will be rewarded with a long and hard-earned rest.

Murphy said: "He is a good horse, and I would say that they will not see him again this season. It is good to have another good horse for (the owner) Barbara Hester, who has been a great defender of mine.

"The horse looked so green the first day, and since then it has gone crazy."

Notre Pari had recovered before a fall on the last flight at Lanzarote Hurdle last month in Kempton to roll the ball for Murphy with a victory that increases confidence in Sustain Our Sport Adopt An Ex-Racehorse Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

After the medium-term success of favorite 4-6, Murphy said: "He had the right to win that. He had a terribly bad fall in Lanzarote.

"He was cautious with the first couple, but it was a pleasant and comprehensive trip from Barry Geraghty. He won very well and I guess we'll see something in the spring."

Grand Sancy also returned triumphantly to calmer waters, having played Grade One and Two races in his first three openings on fences, while starting a triplet for Paul Nicholls, with a success of three and a half length. in the Sanctuary of the racehorse remember the persecution of the beginners of Moorcroft Boy.

Nicholls said about shot 1-5: "That was a nice little school. I wanted to put his head in front and I will try to take another race like that, get more experience and then see a stronger race later in the season.

"A quick race of more than two would be fine. Aintree is a possibility, but the Hunt for Future Novice Champions in Ayr could be a great race for him."

David Maxwell faces a difficult decision on which horse he will ride in St James's Place Foxhunter Chase next month, after the favorite Bob And Co beat his teammate Alcala by a length and a quarter to complete the Nicholls triples at the Fairmile Snacks Open Hunters & # 39; Chase.

Maxwell had an awkward experience aboard Bob And Co when he ran incredibly free and finally had to be stopped at his British debut last month.

The amateur rider said: "He is now a different horse than he was in Warwick, both here and in Bangor last time, but he still has the ability to get hooked."

"It will be a difficult decision to make (in Cheltenham), because I think Shantou Flyer is a better horse than last year."

It was a case of & # 39; how were you & # 39; at the Village House Hotel Findon Handicap Hurdle when Ostuni (10-1) defeated The Raven & # 39; s Return by three long and a half to repeat his victory in the race 12 months ago.

Nicholls added: "He ran so badly in Plumpton (two weeks ago), and I told (rider) Lorcan (Williams) to see if I could trust him."

"While he was never going to win at Plumpton, he was always going to win today."