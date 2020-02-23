LeBron Clutch Jumper sends the Lakers past the Celtics 114-112 before the Kobe Bryant Memorial – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA / AP) – LeBron James scored 29 points and put the Lakers ahead in a jump of failures with 30 seconds to play, and Los Angeles split his season series with the Boston Celtics with a 114-112 victory on Sunday, before the memorial of the Monday by Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in a helicopter crash last month.

James missed a free kick draw just before slamming the shot coldly and putting the Lakers ahead to stay in a frantic fourth quarter to crown the final chapter of this famous NBA rivalry.

Anthony Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the fifth straight overall victory for the Lakers, who suffered a loss of 32 points in Boston last month.

Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds remaining and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play, before Jayson Tatum was called to charge in the last second while trying to create a last basket.

Tatum matched his career with 41 points for the Celtics, who had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant victory over the Lakers in January.

Boston turned the ball around with 15.5 seconds left for James's great shot, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens received a technical foul to discuss it. However, Davis missed that free throw.

Grant Williams connected two free throws to Boston immediately after, and Davis connected one of the two to give the Celtics a final chance.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points for Boston, but Kemba Walker missed his second straight game with pain in his left knee.

The rematch was much more competitive than the teams' first meeting this season, and they both took small tracks in the fourth quarter before the exciting final.

Davis's third triple put the Lakers up 108-105 with 2:08 left, but Gordon Hayward hit a bridge before Brown's triple put the Celtics ahead 110-108 with 1:17 left.

With the immediate return to Lakers excellence since beating Boston to acquire Davis last summer, these lifelong rivals are again contenders for the championship for the playoffs.

Los Angeles is comfortably at the top of the Western Conference standings, while the Celtics rank third in the East. Both teams have a good chance of meeting in the NBA Finals for the thirteenth time if they continue to grow from great games like this thriller.

Tatum stressed his growing superstar by matching the professional record he set against New Orleans last month. He scored 16 points in a five-minute bombing only during the third quarter, ending the period with 18.

The Lakers endured with 16 points in Davis's third after their quiet first half.

Walker scored 20 points against the Lakers last month to beat James for the first time in the 29 star race meetings. The Lakers took their worst loss of the season in that initial meeting by getting only 23 minutes from Davis, who had just returned from a two-week injury absence.

The rematch had much more defense than the teams' first meeting, with Rajon Rondo and Brown making great steals for their respective clubs. Only Tatum had a great offensive impact in the first half with 19 points.

After the game, the Staples Center was cleared as preparations for Monday morning's memorial service for Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other eight dead when his helicopter crashed into a Calabasas hillside.

TIP-INS

Celts: Walker's injury "is not something in the long term," Stevens said. Walker worked in the weight room before the game. … The bank scored only five points in the first three quarters, including only one field goal, and finished with 11 points.

Lakers: James fell into pain early in the fourth quarter when Daniel Theis ran into him under the basket. James stayed in the game after a while. … Rondo spent much of the pre-game warm-up chatting with Kevin Garnett, his former Celtics teammate. Garnett then watched the game from the bottom line near the Los Angeles bank with Lakers co-owner Patrick Soon-Shiong. … The confrontation is always a hot ticket for celebrities. Fans near the court included Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Celts: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Lakers: Get the New Orleans pelicans on Tuesday night.