Lauren London and Vanessa Bryant demonstrate that they are solid women with these messages and will follow the script of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant

While Valentine's Day is one of the happiest days of the year for most people, it definitely wasn't like that for Lauren London and Vanessa Bryant.

For both women, this would be the first time, when they have to spend romantic vacations without their spouse / partner, and turn to social networks to express their feelings of pain.

Lauren, who tragically lost her lifelong boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, almost a year ago, shared a photo of her and the deceased rapper.

In the instant, the actress and her partner seem to be having fun while traveling in a car in the sun.

35 years old Entourage Star captioned his post by stating that Hussle used to tell him that "Everyday was Valentine," and he always made it special anyway.

Meanwhile, the distraught Vanessa Bryant, whose happy marriage of nearly 20 years suddenly ended with Kobe's recent disappearance, also missed her man on Valentine's Day, as she dedicated him a position.

The mother of four 37-year-old children shared a touching photo of the beginning of their marriage with the basketball legend.

Also, Lauryn Hill's hit song, "Tell Him," from his solo debut album Lauryn Hill's rudeness It could be heard playing in the background.

She wrote: “For me forever Valentine, I love you so much. I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. I love you forever. Kisses for you and Gigi in the sky. Happy Valentine's day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell him, @mslaurynhill. "

He also explained: "I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe's disappearance, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm very crazy. I had so much life to live. Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I feel is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted share in case there is someone out there who has suffered a loss like this. God, I wish they were here, and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. "

Kobe's life was taken by a helicopter accident, which killed 9 people in total, including that of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, on January 26.

Since then, numerous celebrities have come to offer their support to their mourning widow, and Lauren also showed that she was there for Vanessa through an emotional Instagram post.



