LAPD celebrates the first rise of Korean-American to deputy director – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>LAPD celebrates the first rise of Korean-American to deputy director - CBS Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department is celebrating a historic first.

Dominic Choi has become the first Korean American promoted to the rank of Deputy Chief, the LAPD announced Saturday.

"Dom is breaking down barriers for the Korean American community and inspiring others to be the first," the department wrote on Twitter.

%MINIFYHTML93d019ed8d5eeff80601189e3af5dd5111%%MINIFYHTML93d019ed8d5eeff80601189e3af5dd5112%

Chief Michael Moore said he is proud to have Choi as part of the team and said that Choi "has been at the forefront of major operational initiatives and the entire city."

Councilman John Lee also intervened, thanking Choi for his service to the city.

Choi is a native of Los Angeles, according to his biography on the LAPD website. He graduated from Canyon High School and went to the University of Southern California. Choi began his career at the Los Angeles Police Department in 1995. He has worked on patrol missions, as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and more, before being promoted to Deputy Chief. He is currently assigned to the Central Operations Office.

%MINIFYHTML93d019ed8d5eeff80601189e3af5dd5113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here