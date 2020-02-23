La Anthony shows her envious figure in a black swimsuit and is sadly called for this reason

La La Anthony surely knows how to keep her impressive fan base entertained, as the 38-year-old television personality shared a stunning new photograph recently.

The former MTV broadcaster took Instagram to post the new add-on, where she posed in an elegant two-piece swimsuit.

In the image, the bottom of La La's outfit is accentuated in its curved and toned hips, since it includes sections of transparent fabric near the edges.

The upper part of the swimsuit fit Anthony's assets perfectly, and the piece of clothing offered a twist with its extra strap that surrounded the toned stomach of the model.

the Power The star's makeup for the occasion consisted of lipstick in a matte color, while for her eyelids she preferred darker shades but still natural looking.

In the instant, Anthony adopted a provocative pose when his hands rose to his head, and a lush green landscape could be seen in the background behind the media's personality.

However, it seems that Anthony did not plan the photograph, but took it unexpectedly because she titled his publication with the words: "Because I feel like it …".

Anthony's activity on Instagram was instantly noticed by his numerous followers, and the image quickly generated thousands of likes and comments.

Among the admirers of the actress were also two other celebrities, such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Sevyn Streeter and Romany Malco.

However, Anthony received a violent reaction from his publication, as some users of the popular social media platform commented that the curvy body of the diva was the product of plastic surgery, and one person even stated: "People need to stop undergo this surgery. "

In a recent interview, Anthony said this about being his own wife and creating his own path: “For a long time, people tried to put me in a box. They told me: "You are an MTV VJ, you are a radio host, you are a reality television person, you cannot do anything else." I was adamant in showing people that I could. I am proud to have been able to break those barriers and show people that I can be good at more than one thing. You have more control when you create your own content because you're not waiting for someone to give you a chance. "

Anthony is making great professional movements lately.



