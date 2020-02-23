Kylie Jenner gets more reaction from Stormi Webster's hoop earrings as demand for the pram for toddlers grows

%MINIFYHTMLf731ed13a16b747a57621cd42f9b2b6d11% %MINIFYHTMLf731ed13a16b747a57621cd42f9b2b6d12%

Kylie Jenner continues to receive a violent reaction after letting her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, wear large gold hoop earrings. As the Internet is divided and many are embarrassing Kylie, who is only 22 years old. Many feel that Kylie should never have let her little daughter, Stormi, wear the earrings because they believe they pose a safety hazard. The earrings were solid gold and embedded with diamonds. They presented Stormi's name written in a script inside the hoop. Stormi loved the earrings and Kylie shared several photos of her two-year-old daughter wearing jewelry.

Kylie started the controversy by sharing multiple photos of Stormi posing on the earrings in her official Instagram account, where she has 163 million followers. In addition to Stormi's earrings, fans also quickly realized that Stormi was posing with a Bentley Trike stroller in the background.

You can watch a video with Stormi Webster telling his mother, "No,quot; when asked if he could take out his earrings, as well as photos of the Bentley Trike in the background in the video player below.

Bentley Trike saw her stroller in the photos of Kylie Jenner and shared it on her official website. If you look at the background of the image below, you will see the Bentley tricycle on the back right.

You can also see the great Stormi gold hoop earrings below.

While many people praised the outfit of Kylie and Stormi, as well as their earrings, many said that Kylie should never have let Stormi wear the jewelry in the first place. Kylie may have been surprised by the negative comments she received.

Kylie has not been very active in social networks since the controversy arose. She announced that the makeup palette of the Stormi collection has been replenished after it runs out.

Have you seen the Stormi collection? The makeup was inspired by Stormi Webster's second birthday.

Not only the Stormi Collection is in great demand, but also the Bentley Trike after Kylie shared the photo with him.

What do you think of the controversy surrounding the great slopes of Stormi Webster? Do you think it was a danger to Kylie's safety to let her use them?



