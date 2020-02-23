Kristen Bell doesn't believe in the soulmate

%MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317211% %MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317212%

Wenn

In a new interview, the star of & # 39; Frozen & # 39; He says he doesn't think his soulmate really exists, since he would rather believe that he's the one you choose to make it work with.

Up News Info –

Kristen bell would not have married her husband Dax shepard if they had met five years before.

The 39-year-old man "Frozen II"The actress made the revelation when she appeared in the Build series in New York on Friday, February 21, 2020, when she talked about the concept of soulmates.

%MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317213% %MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317214%

While promoting his new brand of babies Hello Bello, he said: "I think it's who you choose to make it work with. I don't think you can find your soulmate if you're not ready. I don't know if I believe that soulmates exist."

%MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317215% %MINIFYHTMLa93b1887d7d11f1290b21c4c71a0317216%

"The good place"The actress insisted that" there was no way "that she had married"Spin the wheel"Dax star if they had met five years earlier, laughing," We would be a tabloid headline. "

"We met at the time when we were both evolving to a place where it was & # 39; Okay, what are the results I want in my life? & # 39; … I think you have to go through your own evolution staff to get there. "

The actress previously confessed that she did not feel a spark when the couple met, and admitted that she thought he talked too much. However, they met a few weeks later in an ice hockey game and "started flirting," and then sent a sexy message that really made Kristen interested, she said.Today" last year.

The couple married in 2013 and now share daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five.