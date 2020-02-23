Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant honored at the NAACP Image Awards 2020

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in January, received a special tribute at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The ceremony took place two days before the 41-year-old and 13-year-old NBA icon are honored at a public monument at the Staples Center, home of his team, Los Angeles Lakers.

%MINIFYHTML48ead04c9466610a56da616ab71a4c8513% %MINIFYHTML48ead04c9466610a56da616ab71a4c8514%

At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, Kobe's tribute followed the broadcast of the In Memoriam segment. Photos of the athlete, including photos of him with his wife. Vanessa Bryant and his children, showed up while they were showing banners of their shirt number 8 and 24 on both sides. The slide show presented audio clips of him thanking fans and his family. The tribute ended with a photo of Kobe and Gianna smiling while they were sitting by the court.

%MINIFYHTML48ead04c9466610a56da616ab71a4c8515% %MINIFYHTML48ead04c9466610a56da616ab71a4c8516%

The two were among the seven people who died when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on January 26.