Kobe and Gigi Bryant Public Memorial: all the details and how to see it live

The public memorial for the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, will take place on Monday, February 24 at 10:00 am Pacific Time, in the house of the Lakers, the Staples Center in Los Angeles The "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,quot; is organized by Los Angeles Lakers and the Kobe Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The father / daughter duo will be remembered at the event after they lost their lives on January 26 in a helicopter crash along with seven others: John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

The Staples Center, also known as "the house that Kobe built," is where Bryant played most of his 20-year career with the Lakers. And, the date of the event – 02/24/20 – represents Gianna and Kobe's basketball jersey numbers, as well as Kobe's 20 years with the Lakers and his 20-year relationship with his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Last week, fans had the opportunity to register to have the opportunity to buy a limited number of tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan for the event. Those who registered received a personal access code. And, if the demand for tickets exceeded the offer, the Lakers planned to randomly select registered fans to have the opportunity to buy tickets for the event.

Tickets were released for public sale on Wednesday, February 19, and those who were randomly selected had the option of buying tickets at three different price points: $ 224 each, 2 tickets for $ 224 and $ 24.02 each. All proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Staples Center and law enforcement advise fans that they could not buy tickets to avoid the place and area of ​​L.A. Live because they will need a ticket to access the streets around the Staples Center and L.A. Live

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

For fans in the Los Angeles area who couldn't buy tickets, they can watch the ceremony on major television networks like ABC. For fans around the world, all networks are expected to broadcast the ceremony live online, as they will Yahoo! sports Y Entertainment tonight.

This public celebration follows the private funeral held for Kobe and Gianna on February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California. The ceremony will feature different speakers and performances, and the guests include family members and friends of the Bryants, as well as Lakers players and other NBA officials.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant are survived by his wife and mother, Vanessa, and three other children: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The event is expected to end at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time



