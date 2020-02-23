Kim Zolciak follows the example of her daughter Brielle Biermann and fills her lips!

%MINIFYHTMLe76611cb8257955b2439d0eea59bfb5211% %MINIFYHTMLe76611cb8257955b2439d0eea59bfb5212%

Kim Zolciak turned to social media to show her new lips after following her daughter Brielle's example and refilling them like her! The two already look like twins, so once again, looking for more complete pots really made it even more obvious.

As you know, Brielle initially decided that 2020 was the year she would look more than her age and look more natural looking.

Therefore, she dissolved her fillings and seemed to love the result for a while.

However, he quickly decided to return to his huge lips and his mother did the same!

Then Kim went to his Instagram page to show the result after revealing that he had just returned from the doctors where he remade them.

The photos show the reality star in the mirror, smiling happily, with massive lips on display.

In addition, he was also balancing a white blouse that showed his toned abs.

Kim also posted some clips in his IG Stories in which he admitted that ‘So I also got in the car of the band Brielle Biermann. I had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them to make them perfect. I really wanted them closer to my nose to say … I wanted a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined. "

She continued explaining that she had a certain image in mind, so it took them a while to make the lips look as she wanted.

‘It was over the course of four weeks. If you fill too much at the beginning, then it will come out very pathetic. I'm super happy and she returned the color to my lips. "

This happened after Brielle explained to her fans why she decided to inject fillers again after dissolving them: & # 39; All the filler I had before made my lips uneven … So @ dr.thuydoan reinjected my lips ONLY ONE LITTLE and I couldn't & # 39; Don't be happier I still DON'T NEAR how they were before. "



