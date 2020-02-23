Kim, Kourtney, Rob and Khloe Kardashian remember their late father Robert in what would have been his 76th birthday

Robert Kardashian, the patriarch of the Kardashian clan, would have celebrated his 75th birthday on February 22, 2020, and his children remembered his life and love in their social media accounts. Born on February 22, 1944, Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003. He and Kris Jenner had already divorced (1991) and she had remarried Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) at the time of his death. Robert Although Kris and Robert were divorced, the children had strong and close relationships with their father and Kim Kardashian has said that it was her father who inspired her to study law.

The Kardashians left messages of love for their father on their official social networking sites, including Kim, who shared a black and white photo of her with her father. Kim also left a heartbreaking message for her father on Father's last day.

%MINIFYHTML47681bc9f574133a36520aba48de1d8b11% %MINIFYHTML47681bc9f574133a36520aba48de1d8b12%

Kim Kardashian shared the following message.

Happy Birthday Dad! I miss you beyond comprehension. I wish you were here to see everything. ✨

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 160.9 million Instagram followers below.

Khloe and Rob Kardashian are very close brothers and she has promised to help Rob get sole custody of her daughter Dream. Neither Khloe nor Rob posted directly on their Instagram accounts about their father. Rob is banned from using Instagram directly after allegedly sharing revenge porn with his former Blac Chyna.

Instead, the brothers shared old photos in Khloe's story on Instagram. Khloe shared a photo where he published the legend, "Happy birthday to my handsome daddy!"

It also included a photo of Rob Kardashian (his father's namesake) sitting on his father's shoulder, as well as a photo of Kim, Kourtney and little Khloe while spending Easter with their father. You can see the photos that Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian shared below.

Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos of her with Robert Kardashian. He captioned them with simple words.

"Happy birthday to my dad."

You can see the photos of Kourtney and his father below.

Kris Jenner decided not to honor Robert in his official Instagram account, but there is no reason to suggest why he would have done so.

Ad

All Kardashians have made it clear how much they love and miss their father. Although time is sad to heal all wounds, it is clear that Robert's death has left a void in the life of each of his children.



Post views:

two