Kia puts even more joy in the Soul by 2020

2020 Kia Soul GT-Line: The soul of a hot rodder?

Price: $ 29,055 as tested, including $ 345 for elegant white paint, $ 130 for carpeted rugs and $ 95 for a loading tray.

Conventional wisdom: Consumer Reports likes "controls, access, CVT feels like conventional transmission, braking,quot;, but not the "ride, engine noise,quot;.

Presentation of the seller: "Versatility of the next level,quot;.

Reality: Better yet: the Soul of a Mini.

What's new: I've often become poetic about Kia's ability to address the deficiencies of her cars with each model update. For most consumer goods, "new and improved,quot; equals "the same garbage, a shiny new packaging," but Kia and Hyundai have avoided it.

Now, with the turbocharged engine and the 7-speed transmission of the GT-Line, the Soul takes improvements to new heights.

Because my wife has a 2015 Alma, I can offer a privileged view of this square Kia. I just wish it were possible to retest the previous version along with each new car.

Up to speed: it is a fast soul. The power is now 201, much of a small 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, and the small box moves at 60 miles per hour in just 6.5 seconds, according to Motor Trend. (The standard 2.0-liter engine creates 147 horses.)

However, beyond that, it offers a lot of passing capacity and rapid acceleration from the corners.

However, a disadvantage: front-wheel drive has reached its limits. Sometimes, the front wheels feel as if they were torn from the rest of the car.

Shifty: Changeable 7-speed automatic transmission serves the car well. Operating the gears yourself adds the most miles per hour, but a lazy step maneuver on the interstate highway while holding the seventh gear also doesn't take forever.

The lever or vanes provide two forms of change, and both work well.

Along the way: And the best part: the notoriously inflatable ride has left the Soul. The car now feels calm in the blows compared to its early years and even compared to the 2018 model I tested for the last time. This GT-Line was smooth like a normal car. Nice.

Trendy: While all the fun and fun happen in Sport mode, it's best to use it only at more than 30 miles per hour or so. Below that, the sport feels too uneven, especially in the traffic of stopping and advancing.

In that case, Normal mode and automatic transmission work well together. However, the normal mode at higher speeds looks a lot like my wife's 2015 model, nice enough, but it's definitely not a super fun car. (Someone is sleeping on the couch tonight).

Driver's seat: Kia's transparent caliper sheath and comfortable seat remain, although everything looks more like a Stinger and feels a bit more comfortable.

Friends and other things: rear-seat passengers will continue to enjoy spacious accommodation, with a pleasant, low-rise and comfortable rear seat. Sturgis Kid 4.0 has made this the basis for comparison while stretching its long and long legs.

Although the Soul is also a bit more rounded, its cargo space is unaffected, even at a cavernous 62.1 cubic feet (24.4 with the rear seat raised) and surpassing many medium-sized SUVs.

Play some songs: Kia has made some changes to her infotainment system. It's evolving from the way most do it, to a shorter and wider screen, but fortunately, Kia still sees the benefit of keeping the buttons outside the touch panel to change the font or switch to a map view. The dials control the volume and tuning. The system is as easy as ever.

The sound is about a B + / A-, something clear but not as adjustable as it could be.

Staying warm and cool: heater controls have not really changed over the years: mark the temperature with source buttons and fan speed. Everything works fine, and our Soul experience has been run in Auto and the temperature is still quite constant.

Night shift: beveled headlights work as expected, providing less brightness in places where it would be so useful. It's not the worst, but it used to be better. The interior lights are beautiful and fortunately they don't get in the way.

Fuel savings: this also continues to improve. I averaged approximately 28 miles per gallon in a fairly tough driving round. Feed the turbo GT-Line whatever.

Where it is built: Gwangju, South Korea.

How it is built: Consumer Reports predicts that the reliability of the Soul is 5 out of 5.

In the end: with the improved reliability to complete all the new joys of the Soul, it's a shame that Kia isn't offering this in a all-wheel drive version.