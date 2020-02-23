Katy Perry releases long blond hair and fans are going crazy – Look at the pictures

%MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428011% %MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428012%

Katy Perry has presented her new long blond hair and her fans are going crazy. The appearance follows a shorter bob and even a pixie cut that Katy has been using for years. Fans love the look and pay tribute to the 35-year-old singer and American idol judge. Celebrity stylist Jesús Guerrero created the look and makeup artist Michael Anthony made Katy's face. Long blond hair looked beautiful on Katy and fans couldn't help but rave about the look. Michael chose colors that complemented Katy's blue eyes and blond hair with soft tones and natural tones.

In the photo below, you can see Katy posing with her hair to the side and flowing well below her shoulders. The color was a pure platinum blonde with just a touch of darker tones at the root. He wore a long side bangs that gave him an air of mystery and thick black eyelashes framed his blue eyes.

%MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428013% %MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428014%

Fans were so excited about Katy's new look that someone took her picture and gave her hair color and makeup filter. With a collage with Katy's blond hair designed in several different colors, fans could evaluate which color they liked best in Katy.

%MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428015% %MINIFYHTML4a21b4bca3d299d27bf39f266553428016%

The photo collage has been shared on multiple social media platforms with many people choosing their favorite aspect. Until now, black and blue are in the lead.

You can see the collage with Katy Perry in a variety of different hair colors below.

Katy has always attracted attention, but lately, she has been serving looks that have become viral. Katy was wearing a leopard and peach print suit at the Jimmy Kimmel show. She wore her hair combed with a high ponytail and a light peach hue. He also used his makeup in shades similar to his latest Instagram photo. Many people have said that they think that the longer length is more complementary to the shape of Katy's face than the goblin cuts.

You can see several photos of Katy Perry in the Dundas suit below.

What do you think about Katy Perry's new hairstyle? Do you like Katy's long blonde hair with bangs?

Ad

Do you think Katy should keep her hair with this hairstyle or return to her pixie cut?



Post views:

0 0