Karen Greig praises the fast start of Manchester Thunder but demands more from the current champions | Netball news





Eleanor Cardwell continued his strong form while Thunder seemed slippery

Karen Greig praised the fast start of the Manchester Thunder, but still wants to see more of his side while seeking to retain his Vitality Netball Superleague title in 2020.

The head coach's evaluation came after his 62-55 victory over Wasps Netball against 8,374 fans at a Birmingham Arena with tickets sold out for the season's opening.

Thunder's productive preseason, triumphing over everyone before them, had pointed to a quick start and Greig was delighted to see her bear fruit on the main stage.

"I am very, very happy," the head coach told Sky sports After the match.

"Finally, we came out of the blocks quite forcefully, which was something we sometimes dodged last year."

"Then, go out and have the score we did at the end of the room and be able to keep it throughout the game and move on (it was great).

"There were times when we could have stepped on the accelerator a little more and we just got a little careless. It's about knowing what everyone's roles are in those critical moments."

After securing the 2019 title last May, Greig was able to retain the vast majority of his squad. The only departures were Kerry Almond for retirement and Liana Leota switching to Severn Stars.

The overall composition of the Thunder unit is something that England's Netball head coach Jess Thirlby highlighted before the game in Birmingham.

"Since Karen Greig has lost Liana Letoa, I think she has the 10 strongest she has had in recent years due to the versatility and coming of age of people like Amy Carter," said Thirlby.

"It is a good position to be, it is a luxury as a coach to have so much versatility and particularly in the middle of the court and in the shooting circle. You can change things without problems from the bench."

Jess Thirlby's pre-match evaluation

Thirlby's pre-match evaluation proved to be 100 percent accurate when Greig unleashed characters like Caroline O & # 39; Hanlon and Joyce Mvula from the bank and highlighted the positional versatility of Amy Carter and Laura Malcolm.

The fact that Thunder was able to maintain his level all the time sends an ominous message to the rest of the league, and further increases his belief in his own abilities.

"It's good to know that whatever team we meet, we have something we can throw at them," Greig added.

"Sometimes it's a little headache, but it's a good headache (selection)."

Greig and Thunder will now prepare to travel to Severn Stars for the second round on Saturday and will be greeted by a disappointed Stars outfit.

After the first quarter against Saracens Mavericks, Melissa Bessell's team had led 17-11 before Kat Ratnapala's team turned the game around.

A second quarter of 23-8 in favor of the Mavs, turned his deficit into a nine-goal lead in the break. Stars felt the heat for the remaining 30 minutes and fell to a loss of 70-49.

However, Thunder will not take his opponents lightly, especially with Letoa's presence there. However, defending champions are well placed to face whatever the Stars or any other team is about to throw.

