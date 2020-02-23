Kandi Burruss has a lifetime update on her YouTube channel: here is her video

Kandi Burruss shared a new video on her YouTube channel detailing a new life update. He also posted the ad on his social media account.

‘It's a new life update on my YouTube page #KandiOnline! It's funny what you open up when you give your # … This lady left with me a couple of weeks ago. A disaster! "Send me a text message at +1 (404) 458-9464 if you haven't already done so," Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: "Nooooo Kandi does not respond or play with negative energy. Do not respond, just block them … reject negative energy. Remember, there are many people with mental and mental health problems."

One person commented: ‘Yes! You can curse them again. We gave the same energy in 2020 that people are giving us! & # 39; And a commentator wrote this: & # 39; I fell out laughing, not because I thought the woman was right, because we know your children are beautiful, but I wasn't ready for all that madness.

One of Kandi's fans said: ‘Some people have so much negative energy and want to spread it with everyone. Do not let it affect you. It's still amazing. "

Another follower posted this: ‘The original person's phone could have been disconnected and someone else could have obtained the phone number with their new service! Lol, that happened to me the first time I got this number … ppl texting and calling, thinking I was the person who previously had my number! Well, that's my hope anyway!

Someone else posted: "This is why I love Kandi so much, he's so humble despite everything he has …" Nene has a lot to learn from Kandi … seriously. "

One commenter wrote: "Maybe he's a new person! That happened to me when I got my new number, and a woman sent me a text message thinking I was her ex! Lmao."

Recently, Kandi made her fans happy with a flashback photo as she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Riley Burruss.

Ad

The photo is of the "good old days,quot; in Atlanta, as Kandi called the period.



Post views:

0 0