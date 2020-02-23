Kandi Burruss celebrated Blaze Tucker: he has three months!

Kandi Burruss's daughter, Blaze Tucker, is three months old. Kand shared a photo to mark the event on his social media account, and fans sent their best wishes to the happy mother.

‘My youngest son turned three months yesterday! Time flies. I can't wait to see what the future holds for @blazetucker. Ndi ’Kandi captioned the photo he shared in IG.

Someone exclaimed: Ese That baby looks like you! Cute! "And another follower said:" Looking like his older sister and his brother. "

One commenter posted this: ‘How adorable! She looks like Riley here! "And someone else wrote:" It's BEAUTIFUL! She looks like you! ❤️💕❤️ Happy 3 months. Glow !! & # 39;

Another follower posted: ka @kandi I can't believe you get mad at Nene about making it clear that the show started so much as she wrote the story. She may be the first cast but never created the show. "

Someone else said: ka @kandi too cute! Both the baby and your hair "and another sponsor published:" It looks like you, I thought it was going to look like todd @kandi. "

One of Kandi's fans also praised the baby Blaze and said: "Very pretty @kandi,quot; … it seemed like you were in Mardi Gras for the second time hahaha. It looks like you and your brother in this case. "

Apart from this, Kandi shared a new video on her YouTube channel detailing a new life update. He also posted the ad on his social media account.

Not long ago, Kandi made her fans happy with a flashback photo as she was eight months pregnant with her daughter Riley Burruss.

People kept telling him that he looked like his daughter, Riley, and that he was definitely aging backwards.

The star of RHOA is the happiest mother and is living her best life these days together with her family.



