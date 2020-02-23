Justin Bieber sings emotionally with Kanye West's Sunday choir

Justin Bieber lend your vocal talents to Kanye westSunday service choir.

The singer joined the famous choir on Sunday to sing. Marvin SappThe song "Never would have made it,quot; while the crowd watched in amazement. When his performance began, that Kim Kardashianrecorded in her Instagram story, the singer was standing by the piano in a red sweatshirt while northwest and her friend Haidyn I was by his side. The crowd cheered as he played each note with a perfect tone. After finishing his song, he got off the circular stage and hugged Kanye into the sea of ​​singers.

His performance was preceded by the Choir singing a renewed and decidedly cleaner version of Roddy ricch"The Box,quot; and "Ballin,quot;, in addition to "Love Come Down,quot;, "Jesus Is King,quot; and other songs that had the audience standing, including North, who danced and sang along with the choir.