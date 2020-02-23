Justin Bieber sings emotionally with Kanye West's Sunday choir

Justin Bieber lend your vocal talents to Kanye westSunday service choir.
The singer joined the famous choir on Sunday to sing. Marvin SappThe song "Never would have made it,quot; while the crowd watched in amazement. When his performance began, that Kim Kardashianrecorded in her Instagram story, the singer was standing by the piano in a red sweatshirt while northwest and her friend Haidyn I was by his side. The crowd cheered as he played each note with a perfect tone. After finishing his song, he got off the circular stage and hugged Kanye into the sea of singers.
His performance was preceded by the Choir singing a renewed and decidedly cleaner version of Roddy ricch"The Box,quot; and "Ballin,quot;, in addition to "Love Come Down,quot;, "Jesus Is King,quot; and other songs that had the audience standing, including North, who danced and sang along with the choir.
Justin's performance with Kanye comes a few days after the release of his album. Changes, which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, so this is his seventh album to do it.
According to Billboard, he is the youngest solo artist to have seven no. 1 albums, having defeated the previous record holder Elvis presley.
No wonder his album is no longer. 1, after all, it's basically a love letter to the wife Hailey Bieber. Sing about his humble beginning, rocky end and eventual marriage, with the help of artists like Kehlani, Post MaloneY Quavo. Not to say that it is everybody About Hailey He touches his mental health problems and the Changes It has also happened in recent years.
He shared on Instagram last week: "Good morning. I just wanted to thank you for all the incredible support of #CHANGES. Thank you."
