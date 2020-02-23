Justin Bieber sings at the Sunday service of Kanye West – Watch the video

%MINIFYHTML3f9a3fca711d36b872e954dd47c6d57f11% %MINIFYHTML3f9a3fca711d36b872e954dd47c6d57f12%

Justin Bieber is in the headlines because he attended the Sunday service of Kanye West and sang a version of Marvin Sapp's classic gospel "Never Would Have Made,quot;. The appearance comes as Justin promotes his new album Changes and prepares for his next tour. Justin and Hailey have been talking about their love and both have shared many photos and videos of the happy couple on their social media pages. Justin Bieber's new videos singing at the service of Kanye West are becoming viral. Justin Bieber was a Christian when he was discovered on YouTube and began working with Usher when he was a teenager. He may have had public struggles, but Justin has never denied his faith in Christ.

Justin and Hailey are frequent attendees of the Hillsong church and, although they were expected to eventually appear at the Kanye Sunday Service, fans were still happily surprised and surprised.

Justin dressed informally for the event and wore a red sweatshirt that stood out among a sea of ​​white clothes that wore the Sunday choir.

You can watch a video of Justin Bieber singing "Never Would Have Made It,quot; on the Sunday Service in the following video player.

Justin posed for photos with actor Rashaad Dunn, who shared a photo slideshow on his official Instagram account. Justin was full of smiles and had a peaceful and happy look on his face. Although Justin is dealing with many stressful situations right now, he seems to be calmer than ever.

Fans have been worried about his well-being since they learned that he has Lyme disease. Before Justin continued with the history of his health problems, some thought he might have been struggling with substance abuse due to the weight loss he had experienced.

Justin has assured his fans that he has Lyme disease and is under treatment. He is planning a healthy and successful tour.

Were you surprised to see Justin Bieber in the Sunday service of Kanye West? Would you like to hear Justin and Kanye record together?

What did you think about Justin singing by Marvin Sapp "I would never have done it,quot;?



