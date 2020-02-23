Justin Bieber makes history of Billboard 200 with & # 39; changes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c11% %MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c12%

The Canadian superstar becomes the youngest solo artist to achieve seven No. 1 albums on the weekly list after her last album & # 39; Changes & # 39; I reached the top of the list.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber He now has seven No. 1 albums on Billboard 200. His latest album "Changes" reaches the top of this week's list after accumulating 231,000 units of equivalent albums in the week ending February 20, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. Of the sum of the first week, 126,000 were in album sales.

Because of this, Justin has become the youngest solo artist to achieve seven No. 1 albums on the list. The title was previously owned by Elvis presley, who registered his seventh leader of the table when he was 26 years old. In addition, "Changes" marks the third largest week of 2020 for an album after EminemThe new album "Music to Be Murdered By" and Halsey"Maniac".

%MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c13% %MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c14%

Following Justin's "Changes" is another new release. Boogie Wit da Hoodie"Artist 2.0" opens in n. ° 2 with 111,000 equivalent album units. In addition, it becomes the most transmitted album of the week due to its great transmission activity. Of the initial sum, 106,000 were in SEA units. Position number 3 on this week's chart is also filled by a newcomer, Tame the Impala"The Slow Rush." Accumulating 110,000 units, it marks the highest album of the band.

%MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c15% %MINIFYHTMLe410afcabe11fb4b2770f5730605305c16%

Last week’s top chart, Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" you have to give your first place to number 4 with 70,000 units, while Monsta X makes his debut on the Billboard 200 with "All About Luv" which opens in n. ° 5. In its first week, the album sold 50,000 units.

Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" falls to number 6 with 50,000 units, followed by Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" which falls to number 7 with 44,000 units. Late rap star Pop Smoke"Meet the Woo, V.2", on the other hand, cannot scale the list even though its sales experience an increase after his death. Accumulating 40,000 units, descend to number 8.

Completing the top ten positions on this week's list are Eminem's "Music to Be Murdered By," which slides to number 9 with 39,000 and Halsey's "Manic." The last effort falls to number 10 with 31,000 units.