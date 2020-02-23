Justin Bieber makes a surprise performance in the Sunday service of Kanye West

%MINIFYHTML89795f312cc3c520c8494e7dd2c0888f11% %MINIFYHTML89795f312cc3c520c8494e7dd2c0888f12%

The creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; joins Kim Kardashian's husband and sings the emotional ballad & # 39; Never Would Have Made & # 39; by Marvin Sapp during the last Sunday service in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber has done Kanye westThe last Sunday service was memorable. Successful creator "Yummy" attended the spiritual meeting of rapper "Stronger" in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23 and offered attendees a surprise performance.

Husband of Hailey Baldwin shared a clip of him covering Marvin SappThe emotional ballad "I would never have done it" through an Instagram post. With a red hoodie, he gave the crowd a serenade: "I am stronger, I am wiser, I am better, much better. When I look back at everything that went through me, I can see that you were the one who was holding ".

The "What do you mean?" Hitmaker was not the only one who got the attention in the event. Rapper Nas delivered a version of "Everything" from his eleventh studio album "NASIR". Other spitter Roddy ricch He also appeared to perform "The Box" from his album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial" from 2019 and "Ballin" from his LP "Perfect Ten".

West himself took the stage to sing his Christian hip hop songs, "Jesus is King" and "Selah." For the later song, his eldest son joined him on stage Kim Kardashian, North, who was among the choir. The 6-year-old girl could also be seen in her mother's Instagram story singing and dancing "Hallelujah" along with the other children.

On his participation in the Sunday service, Bieber has previously expressed interest in acting in it. In July 2019, he reportedly said "yes" when asked about it after attending a church conference in Los Angeles with his wife Baldwin.

The musician, who is usual at the Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, had performed exactly the same gospel song at Churchome in Los Angeles in August 2019. At that time, he uploaded a video on social media and wrote a long message about his belief in God. "God is going through a difficult season. Having confidence in Jesus in your worst moments is the most difficult," he said.

"But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being a great support in my life during this season … says in the Bible to tell ALL JOY when you face tests of various types." The Canadian singer continued. "It seems crazy considering that when you face tests you feel terrible."

"But if we are grateful and worship God for what we have in that season, there is so much power in that … whatever pain you are going through, keep telling yourself THIS IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! I love you all together in this."