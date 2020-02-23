Justin Bieber asks James Corden if he regretted having made cats

Justin Bieber was beaten by Cara Delevinge when he described her as the friend he least likes from the famous Hailey Bieber team. During that same game, he asked James Corden a bold question.

James was just one of the many famous people who stacked in the cast of Cats. From CGI's mistakes to the confusing plot: the movie was absolutely a failure.

In fact, Corden himself said he never saw him and has joked about it several times since its launch.

During a game in which you have to answer a cheeky question or eat an unusual meal, the night host chose the first one when Justin asked him on a scale of 1 to 10 how much he regretted having made the movie.

His response was surprisingly pleasant.

‘So, 1 is the least and 10 is the most. Well, here's the thing, I had the most lovely time making that movie. It took me six days and I loved it every second. So, I think you should be careful not to … you should decide things from your own personal experience, and I had a great time. Therefore, I don't regret doing it because I decided to do it the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, others have not. So, I'm going to put it in a solid 5 ".

He later changed it to 4.5.

This happens after Taylor Swift also revealed that he would not recover that experience.

‘I'm happy to be here, happy to have been nominated, and had a great time working on that weird movie. I will not decide retroactively that it was not the best experience. I would never have met Andrew Lloyd Webber and could not see how he works, and now he is my friend. I worked with the sickest dancers and artists. No complaints. & # 39;

It's great to see that the stars care more about the positive experience that makes the movie more than the negative reviews it received.



