Jurgen Klopp recognizes the state of Liverpool as one of the best in the world | Soccer news





Liverpool is there with the best, says Chief Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is not sure if Liverpool is the number one team in world football, but admits that his team definitely lives up to the best clubs on the planet.

Liverpool will move 22 points ahead at the top of the Premier League if they beat West Ham in Monday Night Football, live Sky Sports Premier League.

Timo Werner is the last high profile name that describes Liverpool as the best team in the world, but Klopp is not totally convinced that his team deserves that particular tag.

"This thing with & # 39; the best team in the world & # 39 ;, I really don't understand," he said before Monday's visit to West Ham.

0:36 Liverpool legend Ian Rush says the Jurgen Klopp team can become the "best team of all,quot; if they remain undefeated during the Premier League season Liverpool legend Ian Rush says the Jurgen Klopp team can become the "best team of all,quot; if they remain undefeated during the Premier League season

"It's nice when people say so. It's better than saying you're obviously the worst team in the world."

"Usually, if people mention & # 39; the best team in the world & # 39 ;, you think of Real Madrid a few years ago, Barcelona a few years ago, the City of Man for the past two years and things So,quot;.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live

"The team we have has to do with attitude, go and go, mixed with really good soccer players."

"But I think that for everyone, Liverpool is one of the best, best, best clubs."

1:01 The head of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone, says that Jurgen Klopp's team in Liverpool will be remembered for years to come. The head of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone, says that Jurgen Klopp's team in Liverpool will be remembered for years to come.

Werner, RB Leipzig striker, scored freely Sky in germany During the weekend he believes that Liverpool adapts to his playing style.

Klopp warned that the success in the Liverpool field, which has seen them win the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the last eight months, will not necessarily help the club to attract Best players in the world.

"If (the players) see that you are successful, it is easier to start conversations with the players," he said.

Timo Werner thinks it would fit well in Liverpool

"But on the other hand, it's harder the better your team is because they ask questions like & # 39; where and when would I play? & # 39;

"We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their place, who want to take the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve, so that's it."

"We have these players and whoever wants to join us must have exactly this kind of attitude."

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool to go to Barcelona

Klopp is convinced that Liverpool is now well equipped to hold on to its star artists, although it recognizes that Barcelona and Real Madrid will always be an attractive proposal for players.

"In the South American part of the world, the other two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, are a little more famous, which makes sense in terms of language and culture.

"That's why their calls can always cause some problems, but other than that, there aren't 500 clubs that players can buy from us."