Julia Roberts and Sean Penn join forces for the Watergate series & # 39; Gaslit & # 39;

The actress of & # 39; Pretty Woman & # 39; He will play the lead role in the new television series that revolves around the controversial event that ended with the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Julia Roberts is returning to television to join be Penn in a new series based on the Watergate scandal.

The "Beautiful woman"The star is meeting her"Homecoming"co-creator Sam Esmail for"Gaslit", an adaptation of the first season of the Slow Burn podcast, which explored the untold stories and forgotten characters of the events that ended with the American leader Richard NixonPresidency in 1974.

Roberts will play Martha Mitchell alongside Penn as her husband and the Attorney General, John Mitchell.

Martha was the first person to publicly raise the issue of Nixon's participation in the scandal.

"Gaslit" will also star Armie hammer Y Joel edgerton, who will co-direct the project with his brother Nash.

Esmail and Roberts will be the executive producers of the series, which has not yet been purchased from TV and broadcast service officials.

The actress made her debut as a regular television series in the psychological thriller "Homecoming" in 2018.