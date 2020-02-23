John Mall's Wesley VanMatre wins fourth state title – Up News Info

The irony is not lost in Wesley VanMatre when he climbs to the medal stand.

On Saturday night, high school wrestler John Mall became a four-time state champion. As a child, VanMatre was a reluctant self-described fighter.

"It seemed like I hated him forever," VanMatre said about wrestling. "I just kept that, I kept working, and here I am now."

VanMatre received a storybook that ended his illustrious wrestling career in high school on Saturday night, which began years ago in the rural area of ​​Walsenburg, and ended at the Pepsi Center. He met David Gardner of Lyons in the 145-pound Class 2A final with VanMatre's arm raised in victory after a 10-3 decision.

But was there ever a doubt?

Not for John Mall coach Josh Vialpando. He witnessed all the VanMatre championships, each more impressive than the previous one, and what impresses Vialpando most is VanMatre's attitude about the historical feat. Vialpando said: "He doesn't talk about those things. He is not that kind of personality."

Then, VanMatre will simply let his state championship trophies speak, all four.

"I was looking to come here this weekend and give him everything I have," VanMatre said. "Leave everything on the carpet."

His fight journey began at age 4 and, as VanMatre mentioned, love was not instantaneous. Winning four state titles did not seem possible even when ascending through competitive ranks.

"He overcame a rather important injury, a broken wrist, as a freshman," Vialpando said. “He ended up having only 12 games under his belt. We knew he had the potential to win it, but without much experience. That's what made the ball roll. "

VanMatre was never defined by his fight, despite the dominance that began in eighth grade (a winning streak of 30 matches). A wider range of VanMatre's athletic prowess can be found on the soccer field, where he ran for more than 1,700 yards and more than 20 touchdowns as a senior last fall.

"I think I am the most athletic child in this tournament, in all classes," said VanMatre. "It's something God gave me, I guess."

However, when it comes to wrestling, VanMatre's motivation for success goes beyond chasing glory. He speaks of a humble nature that his coach has witnessed countless times, such as when VanMatre regularly offered his time to help the JV team. VanMatre's inspiration to fight in recent seasons is especially personal.

"I dedicated these last two titles to my grandparents," VanMatre said. “They passed away in my second year, and since I was little, they were in every tournament I had been to. I do everything for them. "

That emotion was evident on Saturday night when VanMarte after claiming a fourth state championship. He is currently undecided about a fate of university struggle, but, again, the Pepsi Center has always felt at home.

"The hardest part is that some days you feel like fighting, and in some random ones, you really don't," VanMatre said. "It's hard to stay on it. But once you think about this place, it's worth it. That's what drives me."