Jennifer Garner is back selling Girl Scout cookies

The actress of & # 39; Catch me if you can & # 39; Resumes the sale of Girl Scout cookies after doing it for the first time in 2018 and explains to her Instagram followers how to ask for the gift.

Jennifer Garner sells Girl Scout cookies for the third consecutive year

The 47-year-old actress went to Instagram to announce the company, weeks after the star was seen carrying cookie boxes in her car.

"We understand the primary need for Girl Scout cookies," he wrote in the clip legend. "Apparently there are some crazy corners of the country where @girlscouts are NOT installed in front of all grocery stores, and we are here to help."

She added: "If you need it, send me an email with your preferences and cookie address, and our stash will be sent in order of arrival (although a good story (sic) has been known to shake a couple of boxes of the Mint Tree thin) ".

She urged fans to contact (protected by email) to place her order.

The star first helped her daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, who she shares with her ex. Ben Affleck, it sold cookies in 2018, when it published photos of the trio packing orders for customers.

"There you have Evanelina! Thin mints," he said in a clip that showed him packing the cookies and throwing some candy. He also uploaded a photo with the title: "Signed, stamped and coming in your address! #Onmyhonor".