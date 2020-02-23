Jeff Charleston, of Southern Charm NOLA, hospitalized for 40 days: he is in a wheelchair

Southern Charm NOLA fans can breathe with relief. After an exhausting recovery from a motorcycle accident, Jeff Charleston is out of the hospital.

He took Instagram to give fans the good news and thank his current girlfriend for helping him while he heals. The reality star is in a wheelchair at the moment.

Jeff posted a photo with a legend that said: ‘40 days in the hospital and now is the time to return to "normal,quot; life. Each and every day presents a new challenge, but I could not have done it without @_maddienoel_ by my side at all times. I hope it doesn't win me too much in our daily one games. "

This happens after the former soccer player took his motorcycle across the country after divorcing his ex-wife Reagan Charleston, who has since remarried and even had a girl.

During the last season of the Lousiana Bravo show, Jeff was ready to re-enter the dating group.

Not long after the end of the season. Tamica Lee turned to social networks asking fans to pray for her dear friend who had an accident.

In a post that addresses the accident, he revealed that he was in a serious relationship with Maddie Noel.

‘I spent Christmas day 🎄 in icu after an incident with a motor vehicle on December 23. Best of all, I'm not only alive, but I was lucky to have @_maddienoel_ in my life. A true angel who has been there every step of the way. I have a long and difficult road to recovery in front of me, but I just want to make sure I appreciate all the support and love you all!

Ad

It has not been said if the program has been renewed for another season. However, it's great to see that Jeff is out of the hospital with someone who takes care of him.



Post views:

0 0