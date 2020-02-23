Jason Momoa transforms into Ozzy Osbourne in the teaser & # 39; Scary Little Green Men & # 39;

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

Shortly after the release of the album & # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39; of the rock legend, the star of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; He hugs his inner rock character in a 60-second clip that sees him synchronize his lips with the song.

Up News Info –

"Aquaman"star Jason Momoa has become an unlikely Ozzy Osbourne for the teaser ad that accompanies the new album of the rock legend, "Ordinary Man".

Osbourne's new release was released on Friday, February 21, and over the weekend, Momoa appeared as the metal icon in a new online video, with the song "Scary Little Green Men."

%MINIFYHTML4034a31e1863f4e46041af6b259ff84311% %MINIFYHTML4034a31e1863f4e46041af6b259ff84312%

<br />

The 60-second clip opens with an undercover character who approaches a microphone. As he reveals his identity, it is clear that the hooded figure is Momoa, synchronizing the lips with the head, while dressed as Ozzy.