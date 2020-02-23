Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, H.E.R., Lizzo stuns on the red carpet at the 2020 NAACP Awards

%MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38311% %MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38312%

Wenn

The 51st annual NAACP Image Awards also sees people like Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

Up News Info –

Black excellence was held at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday night, February 22, 2020. Janelle Monáe, Brie Larson, HIS.Y Lizzo He drew attention to the red carpet with its fabulous appearance.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38313% %MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38314%

Janelle, nominated for her supporting role in "Harriet"She adorned the red carpet with a Balmain dress with a vibrant orange skirt. Brie, one of the presenters of the night, arrived in style with a white one-shoulder dress with a black and blue tulle skirt that matched the sheer black gloves

%MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38315% %MINIFYHTML8f7a4a73e660e4bd4d85bc222036e38316%

<br />

HIS. who collected four nominations shook curly hair and a Jimi Hendrix Shirt. Meanwhile, Lizzo, who also won multiple nominations this year, walked the red carpet in a multicolored dress by Mary Katrantzou with her hair arranged in a beautiful afro.

<br />

Other stars that shone at the event organized by Anthony Anderson included characters such as Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill scott, Yara Shahidi, Tiffany Haddish, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sterling K. Brown, YOU. and wife Tiny.

<br />

Rihanna He was also present at the ceremony full of stars, but he skipped the red carpet. The singer / songwriter was praised with the NAACP President's Award for special achievements and distinguished public service. It looked stunning with a purple Givenchy dress.