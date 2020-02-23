Jameela Jamil hits Piers Morgan after sharing Caroline Flack DM

in McKay / ITV / Shutterstock; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Morgan docks once again is struggling with Jameela Jamil.
In his latest controversy cheep, the British television host is revealing that he and the deceased Caroline flack He once talked about Jameela in a private conversation. Piers says he is sharing the direct messages "for the sake of balance," since the Good place The actress has been speaking against online harassment. "Here is a message that Caroline Flack sent me last October after Jameela Jamil herself directed an online confrontation against her regarding a new television show she was doing."
In the screenshots of Caroline's messages, she allegedly lamented: "I am struggling with Jameela … The hate that points to me."
Caroline's alleged statement about Jameela took place in October, when it was announced that Flack would be the host of the new Channel 4 show The Sujury, a series of reality in which people must convince a jury that undergoing plastic surgery would make them happier. At that time, Jameela compared the show with the dystopian Netflix series Black mirror. "That's why I said it was like Black mirror @carolineflack Because it is a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps involuntarily) will take advantage of people's insecurities, "Jameel tweeted.
Caroline seemed offended by the comparison and assured fans, as well as Jameela, that the series is more of a "debate show."
She shared: "As you know, self-image is a complicated, sensitive and personal issue. At the heart of this program there are people who are not contestants who have sought help to improve their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online. ".
In response, Jameela clarified that she was not trying to attack Caroline, but simply by criticizing a potentially harmful program.
Jameela reminded Piers and Twitter of this when he tweeted today: "I simply said that the problem of the & # 39; surjuria & # 39; (not her) of the program was difficult for children to see. And that Love island I needed some more diversity. On both occasions, Caroline instigated the debate with me, although I was not pointing at her or blaming her at all. I always politely explained my point. "
"Docks Using a dead woman I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create more harassment for me, as I just explained publicly that last week I felt suicidal … that's why he is the most problematic of this industry. My criticism of a * show * didn't point any hatred at Caroline, "he continued.
If there is someone to blame for the online harassment that Caroline suffered, then Jameela is pointing her finger at the Internet and the media. Upon learning of Caroline's suicide, the Good place star set that the "media and a long dogpile in social networks,quot; drove the Love island Host to take his own life.
In addition, on Saturday, the star said that recent speculation about her own physical and mental health "led her to a point near death." In a small part of a great statement, the British said, "I have a fragile past with suicide … Our lives are hard enough with gas light and abuse and I'm glad at least to know that we have each other because all this is in sight."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
%MINIFYHTML067ef60fcc781417769ddc8a2042eb7017%