Jameela Jamil hits Piers Morgan after sharing Caroline Flack DM

Morgan docks once again is struggling with Jameela Jamil.

In his latest controversy cheep, the British television host is revealing that he and the deceased Caroline flack He once talked about Jameela in a private conversation. Piers says he is sharing the direct messages "for the sake of balance," since the Good place The actress has been speaking against online harassment. "Here is a message that Caroline Flack sent me last October after Jameela Jamil herself directed an online confrontation against her regarding a new television show she was doing."

In the screenshots of Caroline's messages, she allegedly lamented: "I am struggling with Jameela … The hate that points to me."

Caroline's alleged statement about Jameela took place in October, when it was announced that Flack would be the host of the new Channel 4 show The Sujury, a series of reality in which people must convince a jury that undergoing plastic surgery would make them happier. At that time, Jameela compared the show with the dystopian Netflix series Black mirror. "That's why I said it was like Black mirror @carolineflack Because it is a VERY surreal concept that (perhaps involuntarily) will take advantage of people's insecurities, "Jameel tweeted.