Jameela Jamil criticizes Piers Morgan for using Caroline Flack to harass her

By calling the host of & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39; as the & # 39; most problematic person in the industry & # 39 ;, the student of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; accuses him of selling the private messages of a friend killed by clicks.

Jameela Jamil is in a Twitter war again with Morgan docks again about his last tweet about the actress. On Sunday, February 23, the British television host shared Caroline flackmessages from him to him before his sudden death in which she expressed frustration for "The good place"Alum, and Jameela wasted no time to applaud him.

In his tweet, Piers wrote: "Jameela Jamil has a lot to say about online harassment, so, for the sake of balance, here is a message that Caroline Flack sent me last October after Jameela Jamil herself led a online attack on her regarding a new television show she was doing. " In a screenshot of private messages, the first one "Love island"Star confessed to Piers that he was" fighting with Jameela "for" the hate he has for me. "

However, Jameela denied targeting Caroline and said she was criticizing the new show of the deceased star "The Sujury." "I simply said that the program & # 39; surjury & # 39; (not for her) was problematic for children to see. And that island of love needed more diversity. Both times Caroline instigated the debate with me, although she was not aiming at She didn't blame her at all. She always politely explained my point, "he tweeted in response to Piers' exposition.

He continued to criticize the "Good Morning Britain" host for using the deceased star to harass her. "Piers using a dead woman of whom I was a friend, as a weapon to try to create more harassment for me …" She called Piers "the most problematic person in this industry" and accused him of selling his private messages of " dead friends "by clicks".

The 33-year-old presenter / model said later that she would not be more involved in the debate on Caroline's private messages to Piers "out of respect" to the late actress because "she cannot answer or speak for herself." In addition, he said: "She (Caroline) would be disgusted because her personal messages were shared and armed against a woman, by an intimidating parasite who believed she was her friend."

In October, Jameela criticized the Caroline Channel 4 show "The Sujury" for which she was chosen as the presenter. "That's why I said it was like Black mirror @carolineflack Because it is a VERY surreal concept that (maybe involuntarily) will take advantage of people's insecurities, "he tweeted at the time.

Caroline then defended the program, saying: "As you know, self-image is a complicated, sensitive and personal issue. At the heart of this program there are people who are not contestants who have sought help to improve their own eyes. Their stories deserve to be told and not ridiculed online. "

"The Sujury", originally planned to air in 2020, was canceled following the tragic death of the presenter. He committed suicide by hanging on his floor in Stoke Newington, London, on February 15. I was 40 years old.

Before Piers accused Jameela of attacking Caroline, the lifelong companion of James blake It opened up about how recent speculation about his own physical and mental health "triggered it to a point near death." In a long statement, she said: "I have a fragile past with suicide … Our lives are hard enough with gas light and abuse and I'm glad at least to know that we have each other because all this is out in the opening. "