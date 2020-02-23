Jada Pinkett Smith has a healing talk with Snoop Dogg about Gayle King

Jada Pinkett Smith He is once again sitting at the red table to address complex and controversial issues.

This time, the rapper joins the actress. Snoop Dogg, who recently made headlines for criticizing Gayle king. In a preview for Thursday's episode, Jada, Snoop, Willow Smith Y Adrienne Banfield-Jones Sincerely discuss your reactions to the controversy, which went on when Gayle King asked Lisa Leslie either late Kobe Bryant It has a "complicated,quot; legacy due to the rape accusations of the early years.

At the time of Gayle's interview with the WNBA player, less than two weeks had passed since the basketball player and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter accident. Emotions increased when people cried a great figure, and Snoop was one of the many people who were still processing the monumental loss. Then, when the rapper saw the video, he posted a heated response on Instagram: "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of your pocket for that shit. Out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst of the king. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah ( Winfrey) "Why do you attack us? We, your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey weinstein, asking them silly questions. I got tired of you. "