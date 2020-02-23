Jada Pinkett Smith has a healing talk with Snoop Dogg about Gayle King

Jada Pinkett Smith He is once again sitting at the red table to address complex and controversial issues.
This time, the rapper joins the actress. Snoop Dogg, who recently made headlines for criticizing Gayle king. In a preview for Thursday's episode, Jada, Snoop, Willow Smith Y Adrienne Banfield-Jones Sincerely discuss your reactions to the controversy, which went on when Gayle King asked Lisa Leslie either late Kobe Bryant It has a "complicated,quot; legacy due to the rape accusations of the early years.
At the time of Gayle's interview with the WNBA player, less than two weeks had passed since the basketball player and his daughter died in a tragic helicopter accident. Emotions increased when people cried a great figure, and Snoop was one of the many people who were still processing the monumental loss. Then, when the rapper saw the video, he posted a heated response on Instagram: "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of your pocket for that shit. Out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst of the king. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah ( Winfrey) "Why do you attack us? We, your people. You don't come after f – king (producer) Harvey weinstein, asking them silly questions. I got tired of you. "
He also joined his dislike for the question line by Lebron James, 50 cents and others.
That said, it seems that Jada expected more from the artist. "When you first went out and said what you said about Gayle, my heart skipped a beat," says Pinkett Smith in the preview shared on Facebook on Sunday. "I felt that you were not only talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me."
She adds that his words made her feel as if he "had taken his power,quot; from her and the rest of the women in her family. She explains: "I thought, & # 39; No Snoop & # 39; and that is one of the reasons why I felt I really wanted to have this conversation with you in a spirit of healing."
They will also probably discuss Snoop's subsequent apologies to the CBS host. On February 12, the rapper acknowledged "2 mistakes do not fix it,quot; and expressed his regret for the way he did things. "Gayle King, I brought you down publicly by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions … that I was angry at the questions you asked me. Umm, he overreacted. I should have handled him differently from that. So I would like to publicly apologize for the language I used and for calling him by his name and for being disrespectful, "he said. "I didn't want it to be that way. I was just expressing myself for a friend who wasn't here to defend himself.
Eric Michael Roy
For his part, Gayle King doesn't think he was out of place when he asked Lisa about Kobe's legacy. She revealed that her question was "taken out of context,quot; due to her network's decision to share that clip alone and not the full interview. "Without knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context and when you see it that way, it is very jarring."
She continued: "I know that if I had seen the clip you saw, I would also be extremely angry with me. I am mortified, ashamed and very angry."
Oprah WinfreyThe intimate friend stated that she would have a "very intense discussion,quot; with CBS about her decision to publish that excerpt from the interview.
This and most likely will be fully discussed when Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, February 26 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.
