Jada Pinkett Smith admits that she lost her heart after hearing Snoop Dogg's attack on Gayle King

Sitting with the creator of hits & # 39; Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot & # 39 ;, the host of & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39; states that he wants to have a conversation & # 39; curative & # 39; with him in the wake of the controversy.

Jada Pinkett Smith he got upset when his friend Snoop Dogg news anchor attacked Gayle king for asking questions about the deceased Kobe BryantThe rape trial in an interview.

The rapper was enraged, "How dare you try to stain the reputation of my son of a bitch … Respect the family and step back, bitch, before you come for you?

Since then he apologized to King for calling her for his conversation with Bryant's friend. Lisa Leslie, and she accepted her apology, but Jada now pointed to Snoop in a new face-to-face conversation, which will air on her "Red Table Talk" show on Wednesday, February 26.

"When you went out and said what you said, my heart skipped a beat," the actress told Snoop. "I felt that you were not only talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me."

"I thought, & # 39; Oh no, Snoop has now taken away his power, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother & # 39;".

"I thought … & # 39; If this is what is happening & # 39 ;, I said & # 39; No Snoop! & # 39; That's one of the reasons why I felt I really wanted to have a conversation with you in a spirit of healing. "

Snoop has confessed that he "overreacted" to King's interview after the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month.