Italy suspends Serie A football games for fear of coronaviruses | Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420611% %MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420612%

The main football league in Italy postponed three games scheduled for Sunday in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto after the death of two people infected with the coronavirus.

On orders from the Italian government, the Serie A games between Inter Milan and Sampdoria, Atalanta and Sassuolo, as well as Hellas Verona and Cagliari were suspended.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420613% %MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420614%

Three other games in Genoa, Turin and Rome on Sunday were to continue as scheduled.

%MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420615% %MINIFYHTML348b5f7e3fc5315b91388d662e62420616%

A dozen cities in northern Italy were effectively blocked on Saturday after the death of two people infected with the coronavirus and a growing group of cases without direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad.

"The government is working on urgent measures to confront and decisively contain cases of contagion of coronavirus," a letter from Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora read to the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

"Following the measures taken by the cabinet for reasons of protection and maximum caution, by order of the government, I ask that you suspend all sporting events of all levels and disciplines planned for the regions of Lombardy and Veneto on Sunday," said the letter .

Already on Saturday, the Ascoli-Cremonese game in Series B was postponed, as well as Piacenza-Sambenedettese in Series C. Four Series C games scheduled for Sunday were also postponed.

On Thursday, Inter is also scheduled to host Ludogrets in the second leg of the 32nd round of the Europa League.

"It is obvious that meetings at sporting events are among the events in which more difficulties could occur," said Spadafora on Saturday in Rome in the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Scotland, which was attended by 55,000 fans.

Sports events in China and Asia have also been suspended amid fears that the Tokyo Olympics, which should open in five months, could also be affected.

Ghost towns

Secondary infections led local authorities in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and cancel sporting events and masses.

The mayor of Milan, the commercial capital of Italy and the regional capital of Lombardy, closed the public offices.

A 78-year-old man infected with the virus died in Veneto. An autopsy of a 77-year-old woman in Lombardy proved positive, although it was not clear if the virus disease caused her death.

Hundreds of residents and workers who came into contact with 54 people who tested positive for the virus in Italy were isolated pending the results of their tests. Civil protection teams established a campaign camp in front of a closed hospital in Veneto to detect the virus to medical personnel.

In the city of Codogno, where the first patient identified in the northern group was in critical condition, closed supermarkets, restaurants and shops made the main street practically a ghost town. The few people who wore facial masks, coveted items that had been sold in pharmacies.

The Lombardy government authorities said the region had 39 confirmed cases, all in some way attributable to the first involving a man who had not traveled to China.

Ten cities in Lombardy were ordered to suspend non-essential activities and services.

The Veneto region reported 12 people with the virus, including the 78-year-old man who died Friday night. Two of the confirmed infections in the region were relatives of the man who died, said Veneto regional president Luca Zaia.