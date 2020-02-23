It is not Ova! Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher exchange words of struggle on social networks again

%MINIFYHTMLa538ae3a35a772d3e9b291b5a49d7f5011% %MINIFYHTMLa538ae3a35a772d3e9b291b5a49d7f5012%

Phew! Just when we thought things had finally calmed down, the kettle began to whistle again! Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher exchanged words of struggle for the second day on social networks, and this time things got ugly.

I hope you have your cups because we are ready to serve! We knew that it was about to become real when the discussion became deeply personal when the two children of the women were mentioned.

Now, in case they were MIA on Saturday, there was a big Twitter debacle between Alexis, Ari, Jayda Cheaves (booing Lil Baby) and Masika Kalysha, with everyone going to Alexis.

When it comes to beef today, it all started with some subliminals shared by Ari and Alexis.

Ari made the first move by talking about the importance of being a father instead of being a bad dog. Many people felt that this was aimed at Alexis.

Then Alexis posted a video about her "natural,quot; beauty while listening to a clip of the horror movie "Saw,quot; in the background. Now people definitely saw this as an excavation towards Ari since Alexis said he looked like the horror franchise villain during his previous exchange.

After that, the gloves basically came out when Ari decided "@" Alexis in his next message, which shed light on his complicated story:

Alexis became defensive and fired a barrage of tweets at Ari:

Ari finished with this last farewell shot before things finally calmed down between them:

Phew! In all seriousness, we hope that these influential people and mothers resolve their differences so that they can at least be cordial to each other, but given the fact that the children were raised, that may be a time for Alexis Skyy and Ari.

We will keep you informed about this, Roomies.