Israeli forces kill Palestinians near Gaza fence and injure two others | Palestine News

A Palestinian has been killed by the Israeli forces and two others were injured when they tried to recover their body in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to local media reports.

The incident took place near the separation fence east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the coastal territory, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

The Israeli army said the troops shot dead a Palestinian suspected of placing a bomb near the fence.

In a statement, the army said it "saw two terrorists approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placing an adjacent explosive device."

"The troops opened fire on them. A coup was identified," he said.

Later, a military spokeswoman told the AFP news agency that an "Israeli army bulldozer removed the body of one of the attackers."

According to Wafa, two men were shot and wounded in the foot while trying to recover the body of the dead man who had been killed by the Israeli army.

A video widely shared on social media on Sunday seemed to show an Israeli military excavator moving the body of the dead Palestinian man toward the separation fence.

The sound of the shots is heard and at least one man seems to be injured. Other men take the injured person.

Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that two Palestinians with leg injuries arrived at the European Hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday morning.

Commenting on the incident, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem He told Al Jazeera that this incident reflected Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories and their treatment of the Palestinian people.

"There are hundreds of similar crimes that have not been documented by the camera. The Israeli occupation continues its crime without any legal or ethical deterrence," he told Al Jazeera.