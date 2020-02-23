Israeli excavator snatches the body of Gaza militants from the Palestinians

JERUSALEM – A macabre tug of war on the body of a Palestinian militant on the border between Gaza and Israel, captured on Sunday video in broad daylight, left another man injured, caused a rocket round from Gaza and provoked harsh criticism of his fellow Israelis. .
Israel's defense minister Naftali Bennett defended the brutal takeover of the body by the army, as appropriate, suggesting that it could be used as a currency to recover the remains of two Israeli soldiers who have been held in Gaza since 2014.
The clash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Israel said, when its soldiers saw two militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad placing an explosive near the border east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Later, Israel released a surveillance video that said it showed the two men approaching the fence, and a photo of the explosive.
The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has repeatedly tried to unleash the violence between Israel and Gaza in recent months. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has tried to remain calm before the elections scheduled for March 2.
According to a rival legislator, Avigdor Liberman, Netanyahu even sent the head of Mossad, the Israeli spy agency and a high general to Qatar to implore the Qatari leaders to continue with the infusions of cash to Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza, to help maintain the peace.
On Sunday, Israeli forces fired an anti-tank gun at the two militants. One was killed, the other injured, Gaza officials said. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad identified the dead man as Muhammad Al-Naem, 27, a member of his military wing.
An Israeli military spokesman emphasized that the two militants had been on Israeli soil, despite the fact that they were on the Gaza side of the Israeli security barrier. The barrier itself is slightly within the Palestinian territory. The militants were doing at least his third attempt to plant explosives on the fence, the military said.
The soldiers had to be sure that the dead man was not wearing a suicide vest or wearing other explosives, the spokesman said, so Israel sent an armored excavator to pick up the man's body.
But a crowd of Palestinian spectators rushed to try to recover the body and, instead of retiring, the excavator maintained its task. Israeli soldiers shot at the Palestinians, injuring at least one.
While that man was taken with a leg injury, the Israeli excavator repeatedly scraped the earth, trying to trap the dead man's body with the teeth of his shovel. When he did and turned to Israel, with his withdrawal covered by a tank, the body could be seen hanging.
The horrific images led Palestinian Islamic Jihad to swear revenge, and just after 5:30 p.m., sirens sounded in southern Israel when about 20 rockets were fired into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported immediately.
The excavator episode attracted harsh criticism even within Israel. Adalah, the Legal Center for the Rights of Arab Minorities in Israel, sent a Letter to the general Israeli military defender demanding a criminal investigation. He described the rough handling of the excavator's body as a war crime and a "flagrant,quot; violation of international criminal law, human rights and humanitarian law.
Yariv Oppenheimer, former director of the Israeli defense group Peace Now, called the work of the excavator "shameful and shocking"Adding," All the atrocities and crimes we do will be in vain, boomerang. "
And Ofer Cassif, a Jewish legislator from the predominantly Arab Joint List, called the "kidnapping,quot; of the body "an act of vampirism and thirst for foul blood."
"This is what Netanyahu and Bennett have to offer: siege, murder and kidnapping of bodies," he wrote on Twitter. "We must put an end to his death festivities." ‘
Mr. Bennett, a right-wing legislator who was appointed defense minister in November, replied on twitter that he was "tired of the hypocritical criticism of the left against the,quot; inhumanity "of using the bulldozer to bring us the body of a terrorist who tried to assassinate Israelis."
Rather, he said, it was the liberals who were inhuman. "Hamas supports the bodies of Hadar and Oron," he wrote. “I support the army that killed the terrorists and collected the body. This is how it should be done. We will act strongly against terrorists. "
But Elior Levy, a Ynet reporter covering Palestinian affairs, assaulted what he called the "glorification of Bennett to grab the tattered body of a miserable terrorist." Pointing at the rockets, he added: “What do you think, Minister of Defense? It was worth it?"
On November 27, Bennett declared that Israel would no longer release the bodies of the murdered assailants regardless of which group they belonged to. Until that time, Israel had routinely retained the remains of the murdered militants of Hamas, because Hamas has been retaining the bodies of the two Israelis, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul
It is also believed that Hamas is holding two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. Both entered Gaza as civilians of their own accord and have been held incommunicado for years.
Sunday's border episode occurred only two days after another brutal scene involving an Israeli excavator caused outrage.
On Friday, an Israeli excavator trying to suppress protests in Kafr Qaddum, west of Nablus, pushed heavy stone slabs at high speed down a crowded street, crashed one in a Palestinian ambulance and wounded at least one person.
Israel said the excavator had been cleaning the stones of an obstacle set by protesters.
Iyad Abuheweila contributed reports from Gaza City and Isabel Kershner from Jerusalem.
