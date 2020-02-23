Israeli excavator snatches the body of Gaza militants from the Palestinians

JERUSALEM – A macabre tug of war on the body of a Palestinian militant on the border between Gaza and Israel, captured on Sunday video in broad daylight, left another man injured, caused a rocket round from Gaza and provoked harsh criticism of his fellow Israelis. .

Israel's defense minister Naftali Bennett defended the brutal takeover of the body by the army, as appropriate, suggesting that it could be used as a currency to recover the remains of two Israeli soldiers who have been held in Gaza since 2014.

The clash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Israel said, when its soldiers saw two militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad placing an explosive near the border east of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Later, Israel released a surveillance video that said it showed the two men approaching the fence, and a photo of the explosive.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has repeatedly tried to unleash the violence between Israel and Gaza in recent months. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has tried to remain calm before the elections scheduled for March 2.