Israel claims air strikes near the Syrian capital, Damascus | news from Syria

Israel has said it hit the bases of the Islamic Jihad armed group near the Syrian capital, Damascus, while Syria said its air defenses shot down "enemy missiles."

The Israeli army said in a statement on Sunday fighter planes "attacked terrorist targets of Islamic Jihad south of Damascus," after rocket launches from the Gaza Strip.

%MINIFYHTML6bd6a5c8edc7ec9f6f032ad98f85b49811% %MINIFYHTML6bd6a5c8edc7ec9f6f032ad98f85b49812%

"In the region of Adeliyah, on the outskirts of Damascus, an Islamic Jihad complex was used, used as the center of Islamic Jihad activity in Syria," he added, confirming a series of other attacks in Gaza.

It is rare that they claim such attacks directly.

Islamic Jihad operates in the Palestinian territories and Syria and fired more than 20 rockets from Gaza throughout Sunday.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several loud explosions shortly before midnight local time (22:00 GMT).

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the attacks were "near the international airport of Damascus."

The Syrian state news agency SANA said that "most of the enemy missiles were shot down before reaching their targets," and stressed that "no airport,quot; was hit.

Previously, SANA said anti-aircraft defenses were activated against attacks "in the Damascus area."

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of incursions into Syria, primarily targeting government forces, as well as Iranian allied forces and Hezbollah fighters.

A missile attack attributed to Israel in mid-February killed three Syrian fighters and four Iranians in the Damascus airport area, according to the SOHR.

Iran is an ally of Damascus and has offered military advisers and militia envoys and material support to help President Bashar al-Assad's government forces in the nine-year civil war.

Israel considers Iran a threat to national security and says it would not tolerate the presence of Iran on its borders.

In November, Israel attacked two senior commanders of Islamic Jihad in a simultaneous attack, killing one in the Gaza Strip and losing the second in Syria.

At that time, Israeli fighter jets fired three missiles at the house of Akram al-Ajouri, a member of the Islamic Jihad leadership who lived in exile. He was not injured, but his son and granddaughter were killed.