Iranian conservatives prevail in surveys marked by low participation | Iran news

Iran's conservatives will dominate the country's new parliament after an election marked by lower electoral participation in decades, according to state media.

Two days after the polls closed, an Al Jazeera recount based on the results of the interior ministry published by state media on Sunday said conservative candidates had secured at least 219 seats in the 290-member parliament, also known as Majlis

Plus:

With 11 seats to be played in a second round in April, the new parliament will also be composed of at least 20 reformers and 35 independents. Five seats are Guaranteed for the country's religious minorities: Zoroastrians, Jews, Assyrians, Chaldean Christians and Armenian Christians.

In the capital, Tehran, the conservatives won all 30 seats, with the former mayor and commander of the elite body of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, topping the list.

Before the elections, the conservative Ghalibaf bloc formed a joint list with the ultra-conservative Front of Paydari, or the Front of Islamic revolution Stability. The Front is led by Morteza Agha Tehrani, an ultraconservative scholar and politician who tends to defend the principles that led to the 1979 Iranian revolution, while Ghalibaf has a reputation as an ambitious technocrat.

Low involvement

According to the Ministry of Interior, electoral participation throughout the country was approximately 42.5 percent, the lowest since the revolution. In previous parliamentary elections, National participation exceeded 60 percent. In Tehran, participation was only 25 percent, below previous votes when it averaged 50 percent.

On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the country's enemies had tried to "discourage,quot; people from voting by exaggerating the threat of a new coronavirus, but added that participation had been good. So far, the disease has claimed the lives of at least eight people in Iran, while more than 40 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Elections in Iran: electoral apathy (3:14)

According to Fouad Izadi, professor of the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran, the low participation reflects the dissatisfaction of the public with the reformist and moderate bloc, which is associated with President Hassan Rouhani.

"For the most part, a good part of Rouhani's supporters did not appear again because they did not want to vote for him or the opposition," Izadi said.

In 2016, voters had given the block a parliamentary majority of 126 following a historic agreement negotiated the previous year between Iran and the world powers that offered relief to Tehran from the paralyzing global sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program. The bloc, which also promised greater freedoms and international commitment, had also occupied all 30 seats in Tehran.

But a feeling of disappointment seemed to settle among his supporters in 2018 after the US UU. He withdrew from the nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), and again imposed sanctions against Iran. Financial measures put the Iranian economy in a tailspin, with inflation reaching 33.5 percent and growth that decreased at least 6 percent.

"Many people were not very satisfied with their economic policies (reformist parliamentarians) and their investment in JCPOA instead of internal (internal) and development issues." Zohreh Kharazmi, assistant professor of American studies at the University of Tehran, agreed.

To aggravate the problems of the block, including anger over the poor state of the economy and perceived poor management, The constitutional guard dog of Iran in January disqualified thousands of reformist and moderate candidates from participating in the vote.

Meanwhile, public anger skyrocketed last month after the army shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing 176 people, mostly Iranians, at a time of high tensions with the US. UU. 3)

"Since the United States imposed more and more sanctions (and) killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani … (a vote in support of the reformists) would have sent a wrong signal that the Iranians would bow to (US) pressures," said Zeinab Ghasemi Tari. , also assistant professor of American Studies at the University of Tehran.

Iran: Thousands of disqualified candidates before the elections (5:07)

& # 39; Difficult year & # 39; in front

The Parliament of Iran is responsible for approving legislation, approving the annual budget and ratifying international agreements and treaties. All legislation passed by Majlis is approved by the Guardian Council and the president.

The parliament has a limited voice in foreign affairs, although it has played a crucial role in some of the crucial moments of the country, even in 2015, when it approved the nuclear agreement that is now falling apart.

With a presidential election scheduled for 2021, Iranian political commentator Mohammad Hashemi said the new parliament is "it is likely to mean more difficult years (ahead) for Rouhani. "

"(It is made up of parliamentarians who have mostly taken flagrant positions against the 2015 nuclear agreement, which would try to further restrict Rouhani and his Foreign Minister, (Mohammad) Javad Zarif," he added.

For Izadi, the results are a harbinger of policies comparable to those of former conservative President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who adopted a hard-line approach to relations with the West during his 2005-2013 term.

"The parliament will question the idea of ​​a rapprochement with the West and will tend to be more conservative and populist in its perspective on social and economic issues," Izadi argued.

While Kharazmi said conservatives in the new parliament "cannot necessarily compare to Ahmadinejad," he added that they will seek "national independence and policies against the arrogant approach of the United States," referring to the breakdown of the nuclear agreement.

Meanwhile, analysts said they expected the new parliament to provide more support to the powerful IRGC and its foreign arm, the Quds Force.

The unit that has been criticized for meddling in regional affairs, It has helped boost Iranian influence throughout the Middle East by building a vast network of representatives. He has played a key role in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Asad after the country descended to war in 2011, and also armed and trained militias that helped defeat the armed ISIL group in Syria and Iraq. .

"Many of the prominent conservative beginners have supported the IRGC and its Quds force external operations and that approach is expected to be strengthened and examined more strongly in parliament," said Hashemi.

Saied Golkar, professor of political science at the University of Tennessee in the United States, agreed: "This situation will help Khamenei and the Guard and their allies … to consolidate their control."