Iran earthquake kills at least 7 in neighboring Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey – At least seven people died in Turkey after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in western Iran on Sunday morning, Turkey's Interior Minister said.
The earthquake, centered on the Iranian city of Khoy, affected the villages of the Turkish province of Van. Many people were trapped under the rubble of fallen buildings, said Minister Suleyman Soylu.
He said at a press conference in Ankara, the Turkish capital, that three children and four adults were killed in Baskule district, and five injured people were taken to the hospital. Emergency teams were sent to the mountainous region.
The Iranian official IRNA news agency said the earthquake had damaged houses and other buildings in 43 villages in the mountainous area of Qotour.
The Iranian Student News Agency reported that 36 people had been injured, 12 transferred to medical centers and 24 treated in an outpatient center.
Turkey's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said eight people were in critical condition.
A spokesman for the Iranian emergency organization said between 25% and 90% of the 25 villages were destroyed, according to the I.S.N.A.
Mr. Soylu said the earthquake struck four Turkish villages in Van, and that six of the deaths occurred in the village of Ozpinar, where search and rescue teams arrived.
The Turkish television network NTV showed images of residents and soldiers digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings while families feared more tremors in the snowy streets. The Seismological Center of the European Mediterranean reported several aftershocks that reached a magnitude of up to 3.9.
The region has a history of powerful earthquakes. Last month, An earthquake centered in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.
President Soy Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was informed by Mr. Soylu about Sunday's earthquake and rescue efforts, state media reported.