Iran earthquake kills at least 7 in neighboring Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey – At least seven people died in Turkey after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in western Iran on Sunday morning, Turkey's Interior Minister said.

The earthquake, centered on the Iranian city of Khoy, affected the villages of the Turkish province of Van. Many people were trapped under the rubble of fallen buildings, said Minister Suleyman Soylu.

He said at a press conference in Ankara, the Turkish capital, that three children and four adults were killed in Baskule district, and five injured people were taken to the hospital. Emergency teams were sent to the mountainous region.

The Iranian official IRNA news agency said the earthquake had damaged houses and other buildings in 43 villages in the mountainous area of ​​Qotour.