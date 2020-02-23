Iran announces lower electoral participation since 1979 | Elections 2018 News

Iran's Interior Minister has announced that electoral participation in the recent parliamentary elections was around 42 percent, the lowest since the 1979 revolution.

Iran faces increasing isolation and threats of conflict over its nuclear confrontation with the U.S In addition to increasing discontent at home.

It was him first participation fell below 50 percent since the revolution as The country's leading leader said his enemies played the new coronavirus threat to deter people from voting.

"The participation across the country was 42.57 percent … In Tehran, it was around 25 percent. In Iran, more than 24 million people voted," Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani said Sunday Fazli, at a televised press conference.

He said the country voted in less than ideal circumstances, but nevertheless, "we believe that the number of votes and participation are absolutely acceptable."

In 2016, the participation was 62 percent, while in 2012 it was 66 percent. The 2019 figure will be a disappointment for the country's political leadership, which had requested a participation of at least 55 to 60 percent in the pre-election period.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who on Friday He said voting was "a religious duty," he attributed the low participation to "negative propaganda,quot; about the new coronavirus.

"This negative propaganda about the virus began a couple of months ago and got bigger before the elections," Khamenei said, according to his official website.

"Their media did not miss the slightest opportunity to deter Iranian voters and resort to the excuse of the disease and the virus."

Iran, which confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus two days before the polls, has announced 43 cases of the virus in four different cities, including Tehran.

With eight people dead, Iran has the highest death toll from the new coronavirus outside of China, where the outbreak began.