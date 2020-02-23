Internal accounts make the PS5 and Xbox Series X sound absolutely amazing – BGR

%MINIFYHTML0435c9aa6be67e84911ea0e5b813330811% %MINIFYHTML0435c9aa6be67e84911ea0e5b813330812%

Once you start playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you probably hate going back to the older consoles. That seems to be the conclusion of a series of reports, as well as a great leak that offers clues about what the new AMD chips combined with faster RAM and solid-state drives can do to play. Earlier this week, a trusted expert offered an incredible story of trying an unnamed game on one of the new consoles. The filter described the impressive graphics, the greatest difficulty of the shooter's title and revealed that the game was running at 90 fps in native 4K resolution. On top of that, other game developers have begun to make fun of what we can expect from the future of the games once the new PS5 and Xbox Series X finally launch later this year.

This paragraph just from the description of the filter is enough for you to want to play this game:

As I play I realize how difficult this game is. I play several games of multiple competitive genres (Hurt, R6, SFV, Cod, BF, League) but they are giving me my ass. I take the main character to a corridor and two enemies come running into the room shooting and moving in what appears to be a tactical pattern. "Is this fucking guy shooting me while the other is trying to spin around to flank me?" He laughs again. "Yes, suppressive fire." While the enemy shoots me, I take note of the deformation of the geometry on display, pieces of cement give way revealing the metal pipes underneath that hold the structure together. Everything is based on reality, including what happens when you shoot people or they shoot you. It is beautiful but it is not cute.

The more powerful the hardware, the better the special effects you can expect from the game, and not only when it comes to shooters. Speaking to GamingBolt, the Wired Productions development team explained that one of the components that feeds the new consoles will not only be responsible for reducing loading times. The Xbox Series X GDDR6 memory will also allow developers to use more complex effects, and they can use them more frequently. They could offer better simulations and increase "realistic fidelity,quot;:

There are some peculiarities to develop in the console that have to do with memory management and the creation of instances of content at runtime. Basically, on the PC you can create enemies and explosions on the fly, but in the console you always have them waiting on the wings, previously created or grouped for use. That is the kind of alternative solution that may not be necessary in the future, and as a developer, that could mean that some complex effects are more easily achieved and therefore used more frequently. I think that, as before, it could lead to more complex simulations and a general increase in real fidelity with respect to behaviors and content rather than images.

Another big improvement for future games is compatibility with much higher update rates. While the aforementioned shooting game runs at 90Hz in 4K resolution, some developers are already considering a dramatic increase in frame rates for the future. A genre that will definitely benefit from such movement are racing games, where even higher frame rates could further improve movement perception. Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital touched on the issue during a discussion with the Australian media, through GTPlanet:

Instead of a spatial resolution you are talking about, I am more interested in the progress we can make in terms of time resolution. In terms of frames per second, instead of staying at 60 fps, I'm more interested in increasing it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that is what will change the experience from now on.

That's the kind of update GT Sport could get for PS5 and Xbox Series X instead of supporting an 8K resolution, although the latter could also be in process. However, the executive warned that the performance update between the current console and the next generation will not be as great as it was between PS1 and PS2. But even so, all these anecdotes cause gaming experiences that make the upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X obvious.

