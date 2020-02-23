Inside the most lucrative sneaker event in Boston, Boston Got Sole

Me, how much for those?

$ 350, no box, and rarely used.

I bet, I'll take them.

Thousands of people flocked to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for the long-awaited Boston Got Sole, a flea market-style event that brought the city's slippers and slippers community together. People of all ages gathered to negotiate, trade and sell exclusive and vintage sneakers, as well as clothing, jewelry and other streetwear items.

The event satisfied the delight of the head of a shoe. At the top of the tables were sets of Yeezy Boosts, Jordans and Air Force 1 with prices written by hand on pieces of lined paper, tucked into the insoles of the shoes. During the last "Welcome to the party,quot; of Pop Smoke that sounded from the DJ booth, people shouted prices and brands as spectators walked from table to table, examining shoes and negotiating prices.

They carried boxes in their arms (Yeezy Boosts seemed to be the most popular) and crawled around carts full of stacks of shoe boxes. The deals were made mainly in cash, or Venmo, and sealed with a shake of the head and a brief handshake. The cheapest offer seemed to be Reebok G-Xt Cross training shoes ($ 1), while other shoes sold for more than $ 750.

In Boston Got Sole, anyone was able to reach an agreement. That included younger children, who took advantage of their smaller shoe sizes selling mainly to women.

"Would you like to buy chat Off-White?" a trio of high school students, Peter (12), Issac (13) and Ahmad (12) asked a blond-haired woman with neon green Kappa pants and a broken white belt. The children, who are from Shrewsbury and attend Oak and Sherwood Middle Schools, get money to buy sneakers from their parents and family. They have created an extensive collection of shoes, from Balenciaga to Nike Vapor Maxes in off-white.

The avid fan of Ahmad, Issac and Peter in Boston Got Sole. —Deyscha Smith

Ahmad, who was selling the Off-White conversation, said he bought the shoes on Sax Fifth Avenue in New York City thanks to his older cousin, Abdul.

"They were going to $ 600 and I gave my cousin about $ 400," he said.

Ahmad is a self-proclaimed shoe retailer who got into shoes through Abdul, who brought the children with him to Boston Got Sole. It's the third Ahmad event at Boston Got Sole, and he boasted enthusiastically about how he put his two friends in the shoes.

Issac's favorite shoes are Off-White converts, while Peter is really interested in those, as well as Jordans and Balenciaga.

Peter, Issac and Ahmad negotiate with another seller. —Deyscha Smith

Sneakers were not the only items offered at Boston Got Sole. One cabin sold vintage sports jerseys and jackets, while another sold gold chains, custom cases and Louis Vuitton bags and phone cases. There were a lot of exclusive collaborations between luxury brand appliances, while the crowds gathered to collect pieces of Virgil Abloh's "Off-White,quot; collaboration with the Ikea home goods store and artist Travis's collaboration Scott with General Mills Reese Puffs cereal.

This is what Yassine Benouardia, a Boston engineer from UMass Boston, who was born in Morocco and currently lives in West Lynn, took advantage of at his stand with his friends. Knowing how influential pop culture is, Benouardia wanted to offer items that could satisfy anyone's interests and budget.

Yassine Benouardia (far right) and her two friends ran their own stand at Boston Got Sole. —Deyscha Smith

"I just sold some Kool-Aids and a free Capri Sun," Benouardia said cheerfully. "I think that thinking about that, children have money, but others don't. I thought about coming here, yes, I could sell the most expensive things like $ 350 shoes, but there are children who only have one dollar."

The Benouardia table shows the arrangements of things he knows he would like to buy, such as snacks (sold for 50 cents), "fun things,quot; like chopsticks, Jordans and things he acquired through shoe deals, such as stickers supreme free. He even sold a box of Travis Scott's Reese Puffs for a considerable price of $ 170.

Artist Travis Scott's collaboration with Reese’s Puffs sold for more than $ 100. —Deyscha Smith

“You could buy them at Walmart. It's crazy, "he said." But mine had the package, a bowl and a spoon. I think they should have made milk too. "

His most profitable deal was the Lobster SB that sold for $ 1,000, which was the craziest transaction he had witnessed since the day. Interestingly, Benouardia doesn't wear sneakers frequently (he likes Clarks more), but he sees them as a form of art and expression.

“Brother, two different worlds: fashion and slippers, culture. How is Mona Lisa, "he added while holding a framed portrait of the Off-White replica of the iconic painting. He queued at IKEA for eight hours just after Halloween, bought it for $ 100 and resells it for $ 350. Benouardia even He used the white IKEA bags he got to bring all his sneakers, snacks and luxury items to the event.

"You have to keep the culture," he said with a smile.

While explaining his business tactics and the intersection of street clothes and luxury, a blond-haired teenager approached him with a pair of Nike Air Force 1 07 LV8 "Devin Booker,quot; sneakers he received from Footaction last year.

"Would you change me for this?" I ask. "They go for about $ 250. They change color the more you use them."

While Benouardia was not interested, commenting on the crease marks, he rejected it with a smile on his face and a respectful gesture.

"Best of luck," he said.

The boy smiled back, grabbing his Nike shoe box. Then he walked away and disappeared into the bustling crowd of sneaker fans, looking for a buyer.