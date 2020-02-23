Inside the fascinating private world of Virgil Abloh

That series of things began years ago for the 39-year-old artist and entrepreneur.

Born in Rockford, Illinois, he and his sister grew up in a middle-class home and attended a Catholic high school where children wore uniforms. Father Single He ran a painting company and his mother, EuniceSeamstress taught him how to sew. Abloh played soccer for the university team and practiced DJ on weekends. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then earned a master's degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, concentrating on the work of Mies van der Rohe and Rem Koolhaas. His first foray into the fashion business was to design t-shirts.

"I was, like an average suburban child, born in 1980, who watched Michael Jordan or listening Guns N Roses or NWA, skateboarding and all that aesthetics, "said Abloh al Times in 2017. "That was my fashion education."

It was through the rapper's favorite printing press in Chicago that Abloh first crossed paths with Kanye west. "We are all children of Kanye's pioneers," said Abloh. W in 2017. "This generation would not have the freedom to cross genders if it had not been for their passion to find more than what was given to them."

They became friends quickly and, in 2009, they both did an internship at Fendi, where, later, West would say, he and Abloh had the idea of ​​leather runners that the Italian fashion house dismissed summarily. "Whether I'm at a dinner with Anna Wintour, or at a listening session with Pusha, or Virgil and I are in Rome giving Fendi designs over and over and knocking them down," West said on BBC Radio. One in 2013. "We brought the leather pants for running six years ago to Fendi, and they said: & # 39; No & # 39;. How many mothers have you seen with jogging pants?