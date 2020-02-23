Inside the fascinating private world of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh He doesn't sit still long enough to justify a desk.
"I literally don't have a desk in the world. I work on the street, with the phone in my hand," explained the founder of the luxury clothing brand Off-White. New York Times in 2017. "From time to time I got stuck in the corner of Prince and Mercer streets in Manhattan without even realizing that I've been standing there for 20 minutes answering messages."
"I don't like being in offices," Abloh continued, "and the main reason is that it can interrupt my line of thinking. Being in that environment, like, everyone can ask you a question. And I've discovered that I'm better when I'm wandering around without interruption and thinking these endless thoughts. That's why my office is really my phone. While it's loaded, I'm fine. "
Fast forward to 2020 and man has not changed. But the situation in his office does.
In 2018, Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants who defended his relentless interest in design, music, art, architecture and everything that involves building and creating, was appointed artistic director of men's clothing for Louis Vuitton, becoming the first African American in history. have that role in the French fashion house of 166 years. He ended up as one of only two fashion designers in TIMEThe list of the 100 most influential people of that year.
So now, although Abloh may still be reluctant to sit for too long, he has a very good office in Paris, to which he used to belong Marc Jacobs, Creative Director of LV from 1997 to 2013 and a great inspiration for him, in fact.
That office now has Pioneer speakers and covers, Abloh is also a DJ who cures music for his shows as carefully as he considers fabrics and fit.
"My door is always open. There is no hierarchy," he explained to British GQ, whose writer observed the "fashionable young men with caps and slippers that move languidly along the rails, discussing samples of cloth in low tones." Abloh said: "I don't close the door and I have people ask permission to enter. You know, we are a team. I have simply done a number of things that allow me to be at the top." , so I take responsibility. "
That series of things began years ago for the 39-year-old artist and entrepreneur.
Born in Rockford, Illinois, he and his sister grew up in a middle-class home and attended a Catholic high school where children wore uniforms. Father Single He ran a painting company and his mother, EuniceSeamstress taught him how to sew. Abloh played soccer for the university team and practiced DJ on weekends. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then earned a master's degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology, concentrating on the work of Mies van der Rohe and Rem Koolhaas. His first foray into the fashion business was to design t-shirts.
"I was, like an average suburban child, born in 1980, who watched Michael Jordan or listening Guns N Roses or NWA, skateboarding and all that aesthetics, "said Abloh al Times in 2017. "That was my fashion education."
It was through the rapper's favorite printing press in Chicago that Abloh first crossed paths with Kanye west. "We are all children of Kanye's pioneers," said Abloh. W in 2017. "This generation would not have the freedom to cross genders if it had not been for their passion to find more than what was given to them."
They became friends quickly and, in 2009, they both did an internship at Fendi, where, later, West would say, he and Abloh had the idea of leather runners that the Italian fashion house dismissed summarily. "Whether I'm at a dinner with Anna Wintour, or at a listening session with Pusha, or Virgil and I are in Rome giving Fendi designs over and over and knocking them down," West said on BBC Radio. One in 2013. "We brought the leather pants for running six years ago to Fendi, and they said: & # 39; No & # 39;. How many mothers have you seen with jogging pants?
However, it was during his time in Italy when the executive president of Fendi, and future CEO of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke first saw Abloh's talent.
"I was really impressed with how (Abloh and West) brought a whole new vibe to the studio and were disruptive in the best way," Burke told New York Times in 2018. "Virgil could create a metaphor and a new vocabulary to describe something as old as Fendi. I've been following his career ever since."
After Fendi, West appointed Abloh as creative director of DONDA, the agency he named for his late mother, Donda Westand Abloh was nominated for a Grammy for his work as an artistic director at West and Jay Z& # 39; s Look at the throne album
In 2012, Abloh opened and closed a line of street clothes called Pyrex Vision, but he immediately dusted himself off and launched Off-White the following year in Milan.
While taking the reins of an important fashion house was a long-term aspiration for Abloh, Off-White was not exactly a slacker in the industry. Growing in profile along with its creator, the brand quickly acquired a large number of celebrity followers and is sold in the best department stores around the world, as well as in countless boutiques.
Serena WilliamsThe LOGO dress at the US Open 2018 and its ensemble with a layer accent at the French Open 2019 were Abloh's custom creations for Nike, two in a series of collaborations with the sports giant. His Air Jordan collaboration "The Ten,quot; won the shoe of the year 2017, and a new Nike x Off-White shoe was revealed earlier this month.
Since 2014, Off-White has only appeared in Paris, and on Thursday the Fall-Winter 2020-21 collection for women will be released at Paris Fashion Week. Abloh showed his latest collections of men's clothing for Off-White and Louis Vuitton in the City of Light last month.
In 2015, he was the only American finalist for the prestigious LVMH Award for Young Fashion Designers, which recognizes talents under 40 from around the world. He won the Urban Luxe award at the British Fashion Awards 2017 and was nominated for Men's Clothing Designer of the Year in 2019, after which he joined the CFDA board of directors.
But, Abloh recognized the Times In 2018, when the news was announced, he felt "elated,quot; to join Louis Vuitton. "This opportunity to think about what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean in a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my craziest dreams," he said. "And to show a younger generation that there isn't a single way to look at someone in this kind of position is an incredibly modern spirit to begin with."
Abloh has taken care to change the perceptions of what is possible in all the artistic spaces he has chosen to occupy during the last decade.
He has lectured at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation of Harvard and Columbia. Defend the work of other cultural disruptors that you admire and are emerging in its path, whether in design, music or architecture. Several months after obtaining the work of Louis Vuitton, he performed in Lollapalooza (although taking the new concert meant reducing his DJ). A few years ago, he showed his first furniture line at Art Basel Miami, and in November he made a limited edition line for IKEA, the Markerad collection.
"I'm super organized," Abloh joked Vanity fair in 2018, commenting on how he achieved everything. "And passion, that's all."
But it was not a success overnight, Abloh recalled. The Guardian in 2019. "My career had lasted 15 years and there were only people paying attention for the past three. I've been doing this exact amount of work and type of work for a long time. It's the life of a designer and artist that not everything works, but when everyone looks lucky, it works. "
It was working. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago presented "Figures of Speech," an exhibition of his work, last summer. A neon sign that said: "Obviously you are in the wrong place," torn from the mouth of the presumed boutique employee Beautiful woman and used as an accessory in an Off-White parade in 2015, held in court amidst the artifacts of his multifaceted career.
Even so, when the museum's curator first approached him about a possible exhibition, Abloh admitted that he thought they wanted him to do an essay.
In 2017, Abloh recalled his first trip to Paris Fashion Week, with Kanye, in 2009.
"We got into about 60 percent of the shows," he said. W. "We were a generation that was interested in fashion and we weren't supposed to be there. We saw this as our opportunity to participate and make the current culture. In many ways, we felt we were bringing more enthusiasm than the industry."
"I don't come from where I'm supposed to come from," Abloh said, referring to the lack of formal fashion education. "So I have to prove that this is design, that this is art, that this is valid."
Regardless of his detractors, which all artists have, Abloh has obviously taken advantage of an aesthetic and spirit that a particular market sector was ready to claim. People love being in vanity, winking at consumerism while consuming a lot. Others will simply happily consume that cool new thing that great kids are excited about, whether they understand why or not.
Although it is a confirmed jet-setter, its beloved iPhone is full of A-listers and influencers, and has 5 million followers on Instagram, Abloh himself does not live fast life, the approximately 350,000 aerial miles he registers annually are for work. "I don't want to be a celebrity designer," he said. W. "I want to keep my personal life out of this."
He married his high school girlfriend, Shannon Sundberg, in 2009 and have two children, daughter Lowe and son Gray. They all moved to Paris from Chicago when Louis Vuitton called and settled in Saint-Germain-Des-Prés.
Timely, Abloh proposed during one of the couple's routine trips to the airport to leave him for another work trip. When Sundberg circled the car to take the driver's seat after Abloh got out, he found him kneeling by the door.
Purple, the bride's favorite color, dominated the appearance of the ceremony, held at a luxury hotel in Chicago, although she mixed a little pink to match her pale pink Amsale dress. The couple wrote their own votes, separately, said Sundberg Indoor weddingsbut "they were very similar,quot;
Abloh, a soccer player in high school and a robust presence to keep in mind at 6 & # 39; 2 ", also keeps his daily look pretty simple: black pants and a black shirt, almost always. Back in Chicago, he He was driving a black Bentley.
"For the past eight to ten years we have had this conversation about the news, and for me, that has to do with making luxury relate from generation to generation," Abloh told New York Times about his vision of Louis Vuitton. "The first thing I'm going to do is define new codes. My muse has always been what people really use, and I'm really excited to make a fancy version of that."
Although it is usually not for offices, in the summer of 2018 the content of his Chicago office was moved and installed as an art installation in Montreal, and his fans flocked to see the Post-Its variety, a pair of white prototype reading glasses, designer books and an IKEA table full of things, including cash.
His "literal brain on display," Abloh called it.
When asked about the repeated criticism of some that he is less creator of objects or fashion than a repacker of the ideas of others, he told SSense: "Native to my work is the idea that you could literally do it too. That's the complete trick. If you can't afford it, go to your local screen printer and make your own version. "
As for work-life balance these days, he is … well, working on it.
He presided, as usual, his Louis Vuitton show last month, but in September the White Women Spring / Summer 2020 show at the Pompidou Center in Paris had to continue without him.
"Ultimately, everything is fine," he said at the time, explaining his absence, "but the doctor told me, & # 39; this rhythm you've pushed your body, to fly all these miles, do all these different projects. .. It is not good for your health ".
At least I could rest more calmly in October, when parent company Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy reported a 16 percent increase in revenue, year after year, driven by sales in Louis Vuitton and Dior.
Still, it's not as if a doctor's warning could delay him for a long time. "Work relaxes me," he said. GQ in 2018. "I'm happy to do things. So relaxing is the opposite of doing something, probably not the healthiest, but …" He paused. "Then, I have to fly."
