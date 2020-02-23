Infection numbers increase in South Korea and fear increases

A few days after releasing nearly 1,000 passengers from the quarantine cruise for two weeks at the Yokohama port that has been a coronavirus hot spot, Japan's health minister admitted that 23 passengers had been authorized by mistake to leave without taking a Recent proof valid.

At a press conference on Saturday night, the health minister, Katsunobu Kato, apologized for the mistake that allowed passengers, who had not been evaluated before the ship was closed on February 5, to leave the Diamond Princess .

The Japanese Ministry of Health said it had tested and verified the symptoms, and certified that they presented "no risk of infection."

Mr. Kato said the 23 passengers cleared by mistake had boarded some form of public transportation after disembarking. He said that none of them had reported any symptoms so far and 20 had already agreed to retest, with three negative tests so far.

Although several governments that evacuated citizens from the ship, including those in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea, confined them for an additional 14 days at home, Japan said passengers who tested negative for coronaviruses and did not show Symptoms could come out from this week.

On the issue of freed passengers without testing, Mr. Kato said that the public health officials who had been conducting the tests missed all 23 passengers when they went from door to door.

"While doing their multiple rounds to take samples, some passengers left their rooms to go out and exercise or something," he said, "so they were not available."