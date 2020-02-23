Infection numbers increase in South Korea and fear increases

The count: 28 countries, with a peak in South Korea.
South Korea reported 123 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with a total of 556, and reported a fourth death. The news added to concerns that another Asian country was losing control of the disease and that the window to prevent a pandemic was closing.
Until Saturday, the virus had spread to 28 countries. Some 1,500 cases outside of China have been confirmed; multiple infections in the United States, Italy, Iran and the United Arab Emirates; and one in Egypt, the first to be confirmed in the African continent. The highest death toll outside of China is in Iran, with six until Saturday.
On Sunday morning, China, where the virus emerged, raised its number to 76,936 confirmed cases and 2,442 deaths.
The panic was spreading in Israel with the news that nine South Koreans who had spent a week visiting often-visited religious sites as part of a group of Roman Catholic tourists had tested positive when they returned home.
Many African countries are preparing for the disease. The World Health Organization has identified 13 as priorities due to its direct links with China or its large volume of trips to it.
With hundreds of confirmed infections in South Korea in just a few days, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun called the situation "serious."
"We will deal severely with any act that interferes with government quarantine efforts and increases anxiety among the people," Chung said in a televised statement on Saturday. He urged citizens not to accumulate facial masks or other hygiene products.
More than half of the country's 556 cases belong to members of a secret religious sect, The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and their relatives or contacts. Between Daegu, the fourth largest city in the country, and a nearby province where sect members often volunteer, 465 people tested positive.
More than 1,250 members of the sect have reported potential symptoms, and authorities are still trying to locate hundreds of members so they can be examined.
The neighborhood around the sect church in Daegu has become a ghost town. Banks, coffee shops, restaurants and convenience stores have closed.
Throughout the city of 2.4 million, department stores, commercial alleys and outdoor markets are exhausted of buyers.
The only places more crowded than usual are the health centers administered by the government, where citizens lined up to find out if they were infected.
In Busan, the second largest city in South Korea, public libraries, a racecourse and facilities for the elderly closed when the city reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.
Many churches have closed, instead of offering online prayer services. Others remained open, but omitted hymns or "amps,quot; to limit the exposure of congregants.
The national news agency Yonhap reported that people emptied shelves of rice, instant noodles, eggs and other essential foods in some supermarkets in Chuncheon and Ulsan, as both cities reported their first cases on Saturday.
Samsung, the global smartphone maker, closed a factory an hour north of Cheongdo after a worker tested positive. The factory is expected to resume operations on Monday morning, Samsung said. But the floor of the factory where the patient worked will be closed until Tuesday morning, he said.
President Trump was furious over the repatriations of infected Americans.
The news that 14 American citizens of the Diamond Princess who had tested positive for the coronavirus were traveling to the United States this week surprised and enraged President Trump, two senior US officials said.
The Washington Post first reported Trump's anger on Friday. The president is a self-proclaimed "germophobic."
Trump conveyed his anger to Alex M. Azar II, the secretary of human and health services who oversees the White House inter-agency working group on the coronavirus, and other senior officials. The chief official of the State Department of the task force is Stephen E. Biegun, the deputy secretary of state.
An official said Trump believes that preventing infected people from entering the country is critical to keeping the country safe and that the president wants to be seen as an adequate response.
The decision to fly back to infected passengers was made on the objections of officials of the Centers for Disease Control.
On Monday, after two planes carrying more than 300 evacuated passengers landed at military bases in Texas and California, William Walters, one of the state’s top medical officials, told reporters the decision to keep the 14 Americans infected in the group had been carried out by the State Department in consultation with Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Walters said the evacuation had already begun when Japanese officials informed their US counterparts of the results of laboratory tests. Dr. Walters said he had spoken with Dr. Kadlec to discuss the options after learning about the test results.
Since the passengers returned, Japanese officials informed US officials that several more of them had also tested positive for coronaviruses.
On Friday, US officials said At least 34 people within the United States have the virus, 18 of them from the Diamond Princess. The 34 cases have been related to trips abroad. There have still been no signs of the spread of the virus among communities in the United States.
The W.H.O. He goes to Wuhan and says he fears for Africa.
A team of experts from the World Health Organization was traveling on Saturday to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus epidemic, said the agency's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The UN agency's health professionals worked on the outbreak in three Chinese provinces: Beijing, Sichuan and Guangdong, but had not yet visited the city.
Dr. Tedros confirmed the trip during a speech on Saturday morning to African officials in Geneva, where he talked about the growing global spread of the virus and urged them to prepare for possible cases on their continent.
"We have to take advantage of the opportunity we have to attack the virus outbreak with a sense of urgency," Dr. Tedros told the leaders, who had gathered for an emergency meeting on the response to the coronavirus on the continent.
With only one case confirmed on the continent, So far, Africa has mostly been saved, but health officials have warned that the spread could be deadly in countries with already tense health systems. The W.H.O. has provided 11,000 African health workers online training on the coronavirus.
China and Africa have intertwined in the last two decades as China has expanded its political, economic and military ties with Africa, financing large infrastructure projects and promising tens of billions of dollars in investments and loans.
Now, Africa has a large number of Chinese workers and more than 81,000 Africans. they were studying in mainland China in 2018. Around 4,600 African citizens and students lived in Wuhan.
While some African countries, such as Morocco, Mauritius and Egypt, have evacuated their citizens from China, Kenya has not. On Friday, the Kenyan government explained its justification on Twitter, saying that "the safest place for students is Wuhan."
Israel prohibits South Korean tourists.
Nine South Korean tourists who spent a week visiting some of Israel's most popular religious sites have tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home. Within hours, Israel began to close the country to South Korean travelers completely.
Korean passengers flying on a Korean Air flight scheduled to land at Ben Gurion airport at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, entry into the country would be banned, Ynet said late Saturday afternoon. Kan radio said that, on Sunday, the government would discuss whether to allow the other flights from South Korea to Tel Aviv to continue.
Israel's health ministry ordered the immediate suspension of all tours of South Korean tourists currently in Israel, according to Kan radio. Health officials were working with the tourism ministry and travel agencies to book flights back to South Korea for the 1,700 tourists from South Korea in Israel.
Israel suspended all flights from China on January 30 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The nine South Korean tourists were among a group of Roman Catholic tourists of 77 people, Haaretz said. The health ministry said pilgrims visited Israel from February 8 to 15, touring Christian sites and other attractions in Netanya, Caesaria, Nazareth, the Sea of Galilee, the Dead Sea, Beersheva, Hebron and Jerusalem.
Among the often crowded sites the group visited were the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.
The health ministry said it was conducting an epidemiological investigation to identify anyone who came into contact with the group.
According to local reports, twenty employees of the Israel Parks and Nature Authority and two cleaning employees of Dead Sea hotels who were in contact with tourists from South Korea were already quarantined.
Russian misinformation blames the United States for the coronavirus.
State Department officials say thousands of social media accounts linked to Russia are spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including a conspiracy theory that the United States is behind the Covid-19 outbreak.
The American monitors identified the campaign in mid-January. Agence-France Presse first reported on the evaluation on Saturday.
"Russia's intention is to sow discord and undermine US institutions and alliances from within, even through covert and coercive campaigns of evil influence," said Philip Reeker, acting deputy secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia.
"By spreading disinformation about the coronavirus, Russian evil actors choose again to threaten public safety by distracting themselves from the global health response."
The effort was described as carried out by several thousand accounts linked to Russia on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, which publish similar messages in English, Spanish, French, German and Italian at similar times.
Marginal theories of uncertain origin have He accused China of designing the virus, including suggesting that it is an escaped biological weapon.
Erroneous information about the virus, whether shared on purpose or without realizing it, is so frequent that the World Health Organization has called it "infodemic." The W.H.O. He has been working with large technology companies to try to quell the flood of rumors and falsehoods.
The death toll from the virus in Iran reaches six, the highest outside of China.
On Saturday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the World Health Organization, said the organization was "especially concerned about the increase in cases in the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Iran was the first country in the Middle East to declare deaths related to the virus. The head of public relations of the country's health ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, wrote in a tweet that most of the infections came from Qom, 80 miles south of the capital, Tehran. Authorities also confirmed cases in Tehran and the northern city of Rasht.
The number of deaths suggests that the virus is transmitted much more than Iranian officials have recognized. Infectious health experts point out that, if, as Chinese doctors reported, the virus kills approximately 2 percent of known victims, multiplying the number of deaths by 50 offers an estimate. According to that logic, Iran could have 300 cases.
There have already been cases of travelers from Iran who test positive for the virus in Canada and Lebanon, and on Saturday, the The United Arab Emirates said two Iranian travelers had the virus, bringing the total number of cases in that country to 13.
State media in Iran reported that universities and higher education institutions were closed for a week in 10 provinces and schools closed for three days in Tehran due to the virus. The seminars in Qom were also closed.
Concerts, movies and other cultural events were canceled across the country for a week, state media said. And spectators were excluded from soccer games across the country.
Kuwait Airways announced on Saturday that it would evacuate more than 700 Kuwaiti citizens from Mashhad, Iran.
While Iran holds parliamentary elections this weekend, many voters in Qom lined up in front of polling stations, according to videos of Iranian news agencies.
On Saturday, conflicting reports emerged about the mayor of a Tehran district, who was said to have been hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus on Friday. But the semi-official Fars news agency later denied that the mayor, Morteza Rahmanzadeh, had been hospitalized, saying he was in good health.
The C.D.C. lifts restrictions on Westerdam cruise passengers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] of the USA. UU. American passengers on the Westerdam cruise have been warned that they do not need to be quarantined and that they are no longer subject to travel restrictions after their lives overturned when it was discovered that a travel companion had the coronavirus.
No other infections have been found among Westerdam passengers, a C.D.C. The spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the organization had sent a notice to state and local health departments last week.
An 83-year-old American woman who was Disembarked from Westerdam in Cambodia along with more than 2,000 passengers and crew members, tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving at Kuala Lumpur airport, Malaysia, at a later scale, Malaysian officials said on February 15. The number of passengers had been tested before they were allowed to disembark.
The US passenger's diagnosis, which Malaysian officials said was confirmed in a second test, raised fears that another transmission vector was becoming globalized. Cambodia has rated Malaysia's diagnosis as defective.
That no other passenger in Westerdam has become ill is not proof in itself that the diagnosis of the American woman has been flawed, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
But Dr. Schaffner said the C.D.C. He has been "very meticulous about the implementation of a containment policy in the US and has been assiduous about the search and monitoring of people who have had previous contact or exposure."
On Saturday, Malaysian director general of health, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said the American passenger was now free of the coronavirus and was being monitored in the hospital with a "mild cough,quot; after an antiretroviral treatment.
People who have recovered from the infection will be negative as their bodies eliminate the virus.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who personally welcomed the ship's passengers after being rejected from several other ports, once again questioned Malaysia's diagnosis on Saturday. The woman never had coronavirus at all, she said.
Hun Sen is a close ally of China and his claims have questioned the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
Japan admits to releasing some passengers from unproven cruise ships.
A few days after releasing nearly 1,000 passengers from the quarantine cruise for two weeks at the Yokohama port that has been a coronavirus hot spot, Japan's health minister admitted that 23 passengers had been authorized by mistake to leave without taking a Recent proof valid.
At a press conference on Saturday night, the health minister, Katsunobu Kato, apologized for the mistake that allowed passengers, who had not been evaluated before the ship was closed on February 5, to leave the Diamond Princess .
The Japanese Ministry of Health said it had tested and verified the symptoms, and certified that they presented "no risk of infection."
Mr. Kato said the 23 passengers cleared by mistake had boarded some form of public transportation after disembarking. He said that none of them had reported any symptoms so far and 20 had already agreed to retest, with three negative tests so far.
Although several governments that evacuated citizens from the ship, including those in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea, confined them for an additional 14 days at home, Japan said passengers who tested negative for coronaviruses and did not show Symptoms could come out from this week.
On the issue of freed passengers without testing, Mr. Kato said that the public health officials who had been conducting the tests missed all 23 passengers when they went from door to door.
"While doing their multiple rounds to take samples, some passengers left their rooms to go out and exercise or something," he said, "so they were not available."
A total of 634 people tested positive on board the cruise, and two passengers infected with the coronavirus died.
Hannah Beech, Liz Alderman, Vivian Wang, Choe Sang-Hun, Elian Peltier, Donald G. McNeil Jr., Farnaz Fassihi, Amy Harmon, Steven Lee Myers, Elaine Yu, Marc Santora, Matt Philips, Niraj contributed reports and investigations. Chokshi, Amie Tsang, Keith Bradsher, Amber Wang, Yiwei Wang, Ed Wong, David Halbfinger and Derrick Bryson Taylor.
