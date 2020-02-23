Ice-T's wife, Coco Austin, can barely contain her famous assets in a lingerie photo shoot

With such a long and successful career as a glamor model, Coco Austin is no stranger to showing off her curvy body, and the 40-year-old diva was no exception for Valentine's Day this year.

It seems that Coco decided to make a special surprise for her man for the romantic holidays, since Ice-T's wife shared a provocative photograph in which she posed in very revealing lingerie.

The model flaunted her figure in a transparent bra that could barely contain her broad assets in combination with thong panties and transparent pantyhose, which reached well above her waist.

For the occasion, Coco wore oversized hoop earrings with crystals that matched the necklace that hung from her neck and a pair of elegant Christian Louboutin high heels.

The model finished her appearance by letting her bright pink hair fall free in small curls and combined the color of her hair with bubblegum pink lipstick, and accentuated her blue eyes with black mascara and eyeliner.

She captioned the photos: "Over the next few days, you will see three different Valentine sets that I took in the comfort of my home and I am sure you will like them … @fashionnova has the cutest lingerie …"

A fan said the following: “The worst of the best 3 in the game is GOD BLESS COCO. I love you Coco Austin is hot queen is beautiful girl is a wonderful girl. She is a sexy and delicious girl, a fiery woman is a goddess of beauty. "

Another commenter shared: "I love it when you don't behave." That sweetness is my weakness. Your stomach is so flat and has such a small waist … do you eat what you want or cut certain foods?

This sponsor explained: "Lord, have mercy Woman 😘😘🔥🔥 Simply absolutely stunning 👏." It is literally the perfect balance between being a mother and being SEXY ASIABLE. "

Coco has been married to Ice-T since January 2002, and the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in November 2015.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B68rD8UpcAS////////

According to the proud parents, Chanel was unlikely to have another brother, since the 62-year-old actor already has two more children from a previous relationship, and Coco was apparently happy with only one child.

The famous couple appeared in the headlines when it was learned that their 4-year-old daughter had a personal Instagram account, which caused them a violent reaction, as many people declared that Chanel was too young for that.



