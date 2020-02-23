Hundreds of people flock to the "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; for the latest photographs 1 day before the demolition – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLe1e8ee4b2a875f8a7aeafd04b0fdd04411% %MINIFYHTMLe1e8ee4b2a875f8a7aeafd04b0fdd04412%

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's time to say goodbye to the cultural phenomenon that took over the metroplex this week: the "Leaning Tower of Dallas,quot; will be demolished on Monday.

The half imploded building is at the corner of N. Haskell and North Central Expressway.

Hundreds of people flocked to a field north of the construction site for a final look on Sunday.

"We thought we were the only ones strange enough to want to do this," said Steve Plant, who brought his two children from Plano to take pictures with the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

Plant was surrounded by people with the same idea. The site has become the last photographic destination of DFW.

"It's very surprising considering that this lot is super empty all the time," said Kenneth Flowers, who works down the street. "Nothing has ever been done with that, so it's nice to see people use it for a change."

Last Sunday, teams imploded the 11-story building that used to be there, but the core did not collapse.

The slanted remains have received much attention.

"It was totally unforeseen, but it really was a testament to the people of Dallas: their creativity and fun nature," said Artemio De La Vega, CEO of De La Vega Capital, the company that turned the site into a new 27-acre mix. use the development called The Central.

De La Vega wants the spirit of the Leaning Tower of Dallas to live in one of the future spaces of the site's gallery.

This unique chapter in Dallas history will end tomorrow. The demolition is scheduled for 9 a.m. at noon.

"We're going to keep people away probably about 100 feet," said De La Vega. "I think it will take more than a few hits, so it will be interesting to see it."

The demolition company asks people to worry about the temporary fence around the construction site and find a safe parking spot if they go out to look.

A service road lane will also be closed to reach North Central Expressway, so drivers can see a bit of recoil in the area.