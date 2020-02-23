Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit Nene enjoy family time

Sunday is that day of the week where Bollywood stars take time out of their hectic work schedules to relax and spend time with their family. The numerous visits to restaurants and other coffee shops in the city also justify the fact. Today, it was no different when we saw Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit Nene go out with their loved ones. While Hrithik enjoyed a pleasant time with her children Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Madhuri, on the other hand, enjoyed an intimate outing with her husband Ram Nene.

Hrithik was seen rocking casually, including a print T-shirt, jacket, joggers and cap. Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing her elegant self in a white and green salva kameez.

