How to share Google Calendar: How to share Google Calendar with friends, colleagues and others.

It can also be used to synchronize family members about an upcoming appointment with the doctor, a relative's marriage or any such event. The function is really useful for setting a fixed day and date for an office meeting. You can also track which colleague is on vacation, leaves, etc.
Here is the step by step guide:
First, go to ‘https://calendar.google.com/calendar/r’
Look for the "My calendar,quot; section in the lower left. You may have to click to expand
Scroll over the calendar you want to share and click on three points at the top
Choose the option "Settings and sharing,quot; and click on it
Search for "Share with specific people,quot; and click
After this, add the name or email address of the person you want to share with and click "Send,quot;
Note: You can select four access permissions while sharing: ‘See only free / busy (hide details),‘ See all event details ’,‘ Make changes to the event ’and‘ Make changes and manage sharing ’.