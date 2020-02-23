How to share Google Calendar: How to share Google Calendar with friends, colleagues and others.

Have you ever missed a family event or a gathering of friends because you forgot it? Or you are on a tight schedule and find it difficult to coordinate upcoming events with others. So, Google Calendar has a solution for you. While the application is useful for setting reminders for meetings, birthdays and other important events that you don't want to miss, Google Calendar also serves as a vital tool for setting up a group reminder. Yes, you have heard well. You can share your calendar with the people of your choice and get things going.

It can also be used to synchronize family members about an upcoming appointment with the doctor, a relative's marriage or any such event. The function is really useful for setting a fixed day and date for an office meeting. You can also track which colleague is on vacation, leaves, etc.

Here is the step by step guide:



First, go to 'https://calendar.google.com/calendar/r'



two) Look for the "My calendar,quot; section in the lower left. You may have to click to expand



3) Scroll over the calendar you want to share and click on three points at the top



4) Choose the option "Settings and sharing,quot; and click on it



5) Search for "Share with specific people,quot; and click



6) After this, add the name or email address of the person you want to share with and click "Send,quot;



Note: You can select four access permissions while sharing: ‘See only free / busy (hide details),‘ See all event details ’,‘ Make changes to the event ’and‘ Make changes and manage sharing ’.

